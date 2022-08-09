Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley
The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
Calling All Food Loving Creators in Yakima Valley! Register Now!
Are you a restaurant, food truck or pop-up owner who is looking to get the word out on the delicious types of culinary delicacies you create? Register now for the Central Washington State Fair's Farm to Fork experience!. How Can I Get My Business Out There More?. The Central Washington...
Top 7 Reasons You Can’t Miss the Final Downtown Summer Nights
Is it just me, or is summer going faster this year?. One sure sign we've come a long way is that we've already come to the final week for Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights. Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights Finale is Thursday, August 11th. In addition to August 11th being my paternal...
Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date
There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State
Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
This Funny Yakima Car Lot TikTok Video Has Over 1 Million Views
I was minding my own business being nosy on the internet when I discovered this funny Yakima car lot TikTok video that has over one million views. Yes, over 1,000,000 clicks have been a-clicking on this TikTok video from Steve Hahn's Auto Group in Yakima, Washington!. Your guess is as...
The Five Best Places in Yakima to have a Lazy Day
Life is a series of events you have to figure out how to get around or adjust to in order to survive. It causes mass amounts of stress on everyone, you can lose sleep, stop taking care of yourself, or miss a lot of things going on around you. It's...
Last Day to Sign Kids Up for Special NASA STEM Day Camp in Wapato
Today is the LAST day to sign your kids up for a special day camp! This is a special NASA STEM-based day camp being hosted by The Campbell Farm in Wapato, Washington. This special NASA STEM day camp is for kids ages 10 to 14 years old!. The day camp...
Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs
For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
Need a Free Backpack? Join Yakima School Districts Upcoming Event!
Calling all Yakima School District parents and kids! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, August 17th for a back-to-school event featuring free backpacks and so much more!. You're Invited to the Yakima School District Event!. Summer is still here so make sure to be soaking up these last few weeks of...
In Need of a Job? 11 Unique Options Across Eastern Washington
Searching for some extra income? Maybe this is your first time looking for a job or you are about to quit because you just can't take another minute where you're at. Hold up, wait a minute the below job options might help. Don't Quit Until You've Got Your Backup Ready.
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
10 Most Popular Things People Think of When They Think of Seattle, WA
When you tell people that you live in Washington state, why do they always seem to think we all live in SEATTLE? In fact, I can almost name word for word the 10 most popular things people think of when they think of Seattle. But there is so much more to Washington state than Seattle!
Will Farmer’s Almanac Predict a Mild or Monstrous Winter in Washington?
After this brutal summer I know many are already looking forward to colder days ahead. While the Yakima valley often get snow dumped upon us a few times during the winter, after how hot it had been through this heatwave, will some of that heat stick around or are we going all frozen this winter season? Let's see!
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
Yakima Health Officials Push Opioid Overdose Prevention Campaign
Drug overdoses are killing Yakima residents. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says 41 people have died of drug overdoses so far this year in Yakima County. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to fentanyl. As a result the Yakima Health District is launching the second phase of its “Opioid Overdose Prevention Campaign." They say the first phase was to spread awareness about overdoses in the county and the impact the overdoses are having on the community. Of the overdose deaths that happened between 2020 and 2021, more than 60% involved opioids laced with fentanyl."
Yakima Road Work Planned Monday and Tuesday
Road and signal work continue in the city of Yakima as crews take advantage of the great weather to complete a upgrade and repair work. The work continues this week with a pavement markings painting project that will impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue for most of each morning on Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th.
Gas Prices Are Down But There’s Still Pain at The Pump
It's cheaper but it's still expensive. We're talking about gas. Officials at GasBuddy say gas prices are down 5.2 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.69 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 46.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects
A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
