Washington State

94.5 KATS

The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley

The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date

There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat

It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State

Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

The Five Best Places in Yakima to have a Lazy Day

Life is a series of events you have to figure out how to get around or adjust to in order to survive. It causes mass amounts of stress on everyone, you can lose sleep, stop taking care of yourself, or miss a lot of things going on around you. It's...
YAKIMA, WA
#School Fundraising#Non Profit Organizations#Volunteers#Cafeteria#Vehicles#Charity#The Latino Community Fund#Backpack#Barbers Event#Quali
94.5 KATS

Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs

For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington

Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Health Officials Push Opioid Overdose Prevention Campaign

Drug overdoses are killing Yakima residents. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says 41 people have died of drug overdoses so far this year in Yakima County. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to fentanyl. As a result the Yakima Health District is launching the second phase of its “Opioid Overdose Prevention Campaign." They say the first phase was to spread awareness about overdoses in the county and the impact the overdoses are having on the community. Of the overdose deaths that happened between 2020 and 2021, more than 60% involved opioids laced with fentanyl."
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Road Work Planned Monday and Tuesday

Road and signal work continue in the city of Yakima as crews take advantage of the great weather to complete a upgrade and repair work. The work continues this week with a pavement markings painting project that will impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue for most of each morning on Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Gas Prices Are Down But There’s Still Pain at The Pump

It's cheaper but it's still expensive. We're talking about gas. Officials at GasBuddy say gas prices are down 5.2 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.69 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 46.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects

A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
MOXEE, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

