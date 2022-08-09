Read full article on original website
3 Los Angeles Restaurants That Are Big On Flavor And Small On The WalletLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
foxla.com
Rescued horses find love at unique Santa Clarita animal sanctuary
An animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita is treating abused and abandoned animals with a unique range of therapies from acupuncture to music therapy. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports.
Santa Clarita Radio
Hestia Medical Spa In Santa Clarita Provides World Class Skin Treatments For All Ages
When Santa Clarita Valley residents say they want to feel more beautiful, an IV treatment, facial or chemical peel at Hestia Medical Spa is the best choice. Hestia Medical Spa is the Santa Clarita med spa everyone knows for its amazing staff, including registered nurses, and its amazing treatments for people of all ages.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Telly’s Charburgers Offer A Delicious Option For Your Next Family Dinner
Santa Clarita families and couples simply want fun, relaxing dinner locations that make them feel at home, which is why Telly’s Charburgers is one of their favorites. Telly’s Charburgers is the Santa Clarita 50s diner for the whole family to enjoy, and their burgers are known for their tastiness.
Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach
The California Dental Association Foundation is hosting a free, appointment-only dental clinic Saturday, Aug. 13 at Children’s Dental Health Clinic in Long Beach. The post Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity
The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
tag24.com
Shark attack saves man's life in a surprising twist of fate
Huntington Beach, California - It's most people's nightmare, but in a surprising twist of fate, a shark attack actually saved a California man's life. A one-in-a-million story has resurfaced on its 7-year anniversary. The shocking occurrence happened in 2015, when Eugene Finney, then 39, was swimming in the Pacific Ocean...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
Santa Clarita Radio
What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins
When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
OC rental scam: Lucky door knock saves couple thousands of dollars, headaches
Imagine someone knocking on your door and telling you that your home has been listed for rent without your knowledge.
Santa Clarita Radio
Remembering Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn
The former editor of The Signal, Lila Littlejohn, died in her sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in West Melbourne Florida on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to family.
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
The inspection also uncovered "debris and dead insects."
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
Santa Clarita Radio
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
Santa Clarita Radio
Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake
A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
