ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity

The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
LONG BEACH, CA
tag24.com

Shark attack saves man's life in a surprising twist of fate

Huntington Beach, California - It's most people's nightmare, but in a surprising twist of fate, a shark attack actually saved a California man's life. A one-in-a-million story has resurfaced on its 7-year anniversary. The shocking occurrence happened in 2015, when Eugene Finney, then 39, was swimming in the Pacific Ocean...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Vitamin#Clothing#Toys#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Pet Supplies Plus#Santa Clarita Pet Store
Santa Clarita Radio

One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency

One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins

When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Remembering Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn

The former editor of The Signal, Lila Littlejohn, died in her sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in West Melbourne Florida on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to family.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake

A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
CASTAIC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy