The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is seeking reports of wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, and amphibians from around the state. Three online wildlife surveys are currently accepting observations from the public through the Survey123 Field App: the herp observer, the wild turkey brood survey, and the summer deer surveys. All three surveys can be accessed through a smartphone or desktop computer. Simply take a photo of the animal, open the app, and follow the steps to submit your sighting. With the help of the community and this app, Rhode Island’s wildlife populations will continue to thrive long into the future.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO