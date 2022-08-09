ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

August 11 is National Safe Digging Day: Rhode Island Energy reminds customers to always call 811 before digging

August 11th is designated as National Safe Digging Day and Rhode Island Energy reminds our customers planning to dig, for any type of project, to first contact Dig Safe to prevent damage to underground utilities. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, requires a call to Dig Safe at 811 or a visit digsafe.com to submit a request to mark the location of utility lines below the ground. Whether you’re installing a deck or planting shrubs, doing it yourself or hiring a professional, state law requires that Dig Safe be notified before digging.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Foundation offering grants to serve Rhode Island’s Black community

The Rhode Island Foundation today announced that it is offering more than $100,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the state’s Black community, particularly organizations that have significant Black representation among their staff and board of directors. The deadline to apply for funding from the Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund is Sept. 8.
CHARITIES
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Rhode Island

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

DEM to offer mini-grants to support specialty food producers

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced today that it has established a program to award grants ranging in size from $2,500 to $10,000 to support Rhode Island farmers and food businesses that produce and distribute specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops including floriculture.
AGRICULTURE
whatsupnewp.com

DEM seeks community survey reports of wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, and amphibians

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is seeking reports of wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, and amphibians from around the state. Three online wildlife surveys are currently accepting observations from the public through the Survey123 Field App: the herp observer, the wild turkey brood survey, and the summer deer surveys. All three surveys can be accessed through a smartphone or desktop computer. Simply take a photo of the animal, open the app, and follow the steps to submit your sighting. With the help of the community and this app, Rhode Island’s wildlife populations will continue to thrive long into the future.
ANIMALS
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee issues Statewide Drought Advisory

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee today has issued a statewide drought advisory, based on the recommendation of federal, state, and local experts that make up the state’s Drought Steering Committee. The Water Resources Board convenes the Drought Steering Committee when numerous water conditions indicate that the whole state may be entering an extended period of dry conditions, according to a press release from Governor McKee’s office.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy