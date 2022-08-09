Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

Read full article on original website
KMOV
Udderly beautiful: 2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow unveiled
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State leaders and honored guests unveiled the 2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow Wednesday afternoon. The fair’s theme this year is “Grow With Us,” and this is the 101st iconic butter cow. The butter cow always brings a great churn-out to the fair’s dairy...
KMOV
Following years of declining rates, pediatricians stress the importance of back to school vaccinations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As students and families get ready for the start of a new school year, pediatricians and local health agencies in the metro are trying to help families get up to date on mandatory vaccinations. “We have been really busy, which is amazing. I think a...
KMOV
East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
KMOV
Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police have a person of interest in custody. No details about that person have been released.
KMOV
Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
KMOV
2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.
KMOV
Armed man shoots himself after barricading himself in home near Belleville, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an incident Thursday in unincorporated St. Clair County. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
KMOV
St. Charles County Police find elderly man in woods after he went missing
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Charles County Police reunited a missing elderly man with his family following an extensive search. The 84-year-old is legally blind and suffers from Dementia. “The family saw that his door was open on Friday and his light was on and he wasn’t there,” says...
