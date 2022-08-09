TODAY in COURT: Convicted Murderer Convicted of Unemployment Fraud; Trial Date Scheduled Next Month for 2019 Hikshari Trail Murder

Read full article on original website
Arcata Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Stabbing Homeless Man in Old Town
An Arcata man was sentenced this morning to 13 years in state prison for stabbing and attempting to kill a homeless man who was asleep on an Old Town street. Judge Kelly Neel handed Tory Tasi Parker Mamea the maximum term of nine years for the attempted murder of Timothy Edward Hansen. Mamea received an additional three years for causing great bodily injury and one more year for using a knife.
Man Arrested in Eureka For Multiple ‘Unprovoked’ Assaults, Says HCSO
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 8, 2022, at about 10:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Little Fairfield Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
HCSO: Man arrested in unprovoked assault of 74-year-old man, 3 others in Eureka on Monday
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Eureka Monday morning after allegedly assaulting four people in what the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is calling unprovoked attacks. The HCSO said 24-year-old Dylan Roberts was arrested shortly after 10:15 Monday morning. Roberts is suspected of assaulting a 74-year-old man on...
Teen Stabbed At A College Party Has Case Unsolved For 5 Years
Josiah Lawson(Times-Standard file photo) Nineteen-year-old David Josiah Lawson was studying Criminology at HSU (Humboldt State University, located in Northern California in the small town of Arcata). Lawson was the president of the Brothers United, an on-campus group that formed as a result of the unsolved murder of a Black HSU student, Cory Clark in 2001 (there is, unfortunately, a lack of information on his case). The group’s goal was to provide support for Black men in the predominately white institution — and predominantly white area — in which they felt there was more support needed.
Small Fire Set Outside McKinleyville Business Leads to Arson Arrest
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
Local Tattoo Artist in Horrible Motorcycle Crash; Friends Raising Funds
The Six Rivers National Forest has closed the Lower Trinity Ranger District, which is basically everything in the Willow Creek area south and just east of the Square. See a detailed map here. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for...
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
[Update: Fire is Out] Backhoe on Fire Near Chipper in Scotia
Fire personnel from Scotia and Rio Dell have been paged to a report of a commercial vehicle fire in Scotia just after 11 a.m. on August 9th. According to scanner traffic, a backhoe is on fire near the chipper at the Scotia Mill. At this time, there is no spread.
Mobile Home Fire in Myers Flat
At 12:40 p.m. scanner traffic indicates there was a mobile home on fire in the Myers Avenue, cross of Boy Scout Road, in the town of Myers Flat. Fire personnel have been requested to the area even though the reporting party indicated that the fire was extinguished by people at the scene.
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
Altercation at Best Western Triggers Large Law Enforcement Response
Cal Fire personnel responded to an alarm at the Best Western in Garberville on Thursday night. However, they arrived at an incident that was not a fire. Instead, an altercation was occurring between several individuals. City Ambulance also responded. Humboldt County Sherrif’s Office was requested to respond to the incident...
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
‘I’m 100% Running Again’: Embattled Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson Announces Re-election Bid
Brett Watson is seeking re-election. This despite sustained allegations of sexual harassment against a city staff member, despite being stripped of all committee assignments by his council colleagues, who cast a vote of “no confidence” and are pursuing a retraining order against him, and despite widespread calls for his resignation.
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
OBITUARY: Ronald Charles Lake, 1954-2022
Ronald Charles Lake, 68, of Fortuna, died July 23, 2022. He was born March 21, 1954, in Bremerton, Washington to Ronald Dean Lake and Nadine Isabelle Lake. Ron, along with his three sisters, was raised in Santa Ana, California. He graduated in the Class of 1972 from Saddleback High School.
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
