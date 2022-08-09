Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
8-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County to be widened to 8 lanes starting this fall
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of […]
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
wpde.com
'Dedicated our lives:' Workers hopeful for future of Marlboro Co. as oldest mills to close
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County leaders say they're doing all they can to recruit more industries following the closing of a mill that will put 600 people out of work. A crowd of people showed up Tuesday evening at the Marlboro County Council meeting. Many workers from...
1 dead in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support
Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
NC man arrested after approaching Robeson sheriff's deputy, claiming to be SBI agent
Lumberton, N.C. — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday after deputies caught him on camera impersonating a State Bureau of Investigation agent. James Edward Lee, 54, approached a Robeson County Sheriff's deputy who was assigned to traffic enforcement. When Lee approached the deputy, he questioned the deputy about two traffic stops, one made on Deep Branch Road the night before and another on Interstate 95, according to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WMBF
NCDOT will begin construction to widen I-95 in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – Construction crews will begin widening another stretch of Interstate 95 this fall. This project is a part of a larger one to update a 182-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina. The roadway was built between the late 1950s and 1980 as a...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office demonstrates vehicle heat danger
ROCKINGHAM — Although summer is half over, Sheriff Mark Gulledge is reminding parents to not leave children unattended in vehicles. On Thursday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Mid-Carolinas Region of Safe Kids to set up a car temperature display in front of the old courthouse.
heraldadvocate.com
PDRTA to hold job fair in parking lot of the Bennettsville Walmart on Aug. 18
There is a public transportation bus driver shortage throughout the region, state, and nation. Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority (PDRTA) needs drivers and will have a job fair on Aug. 18 in the parking lot of the Bennettsville Walmart. It will be from noon until 2 p.m. PDRTA is seeking...
Scotland Memorial Hospital conducts active shooter drill
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System, in partnership with the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, conducted an Emergency Response Drill at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. The drill, which took place between 9–10 a.m., occurred outside of secure patient treatment areas in order to...
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
Dixie Youth World Series Wednesday results & remaining schedule
AAA Saturday, Aug. 6 Game 1: Georgia 23, Arkansas 3 (3 inn.) Game 2: Alabama 16, Lumberton 2
Motorcyclist riding with group on Interstate 95 dies after losing control, NC cops say
The 49-year-old died at the scene.
sandhillssentinel.com
‘Boone’s Removal’ — Haul it away. Call today!
When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”
WRAL
Patient injures hospital employees, escapes in stolen UNC Health Rex vehicle
A behavioral health patient at a local hospital injured two employees and fled the property in a stolen hospital vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health Rex. The employees suffered only minor injuries, according to officials. The security team is working closely with local law enforcement.
wpde.com
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
heraldadvocate.com
Sixth person charged in connection to a nightclub shooting in 2021
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the sixth person connected to a 2021 nightclub shooting. Trey Lamar Little AKA “Trey Pound”, of Southern Pines, was arrested last weekend in North Carolina as a wanted individual from the MCSO. Little, 29, was transported to the Marlboro County Detention...
RCSO: South Carolina driver, passenger found with meth, pills in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing drug charges following a late-night traffic stop. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling East Rockingham saw a vehicle with South Carolina Plates riding around the area of Hannah Pickett Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. The deputy...
