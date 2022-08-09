ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Comments / 0

Related
columbuscountynews.com

Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System

Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
CHADBOURN, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pembroke, NC
Government
City
Pembroke, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support

Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

NC man arrested after approaching Robeson sheriff's deputy, claiming to be SBI agent

Lumberton, N.C. — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday after deputies caught him on camera impersonating a State Bureau of Investigation agent. James Edward Lee, 54, approached a Robeson County Sheriff's deputy who was assigned to traffic enforcement. When Lee approached the deputy, he questioned the deputy about two traffic stops, one made on Deep Branch Road the night before and another on Interstate 95, according to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rprp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sandhillssentinel.com

‘Boone’s Removal’ — Haul it away. Call today!

When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Patient injures hospital employees, escapes in stolen UNC Health Rex vehicle

A behavioral health patient at a local hospital injured two employees and fled the property in a stolen hospital vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health Rex. The employees suffered only minor injuries, according to officials. The security team is working closely with local law enforcement.
REX, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Sixth person charged in connection to a nightclub shooting in 2021

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the sixth person connected to a 2021 nightclub shooting. Trey Lamar Little AKA “Trey Pound”, of Southern Pines, was arrested last weekend in North Carolina as a wanted individual from the MCSO. Little, 29, was transported to the Marlboro County Detention...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy