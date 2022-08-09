Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History
Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Magneuris Sierra, Angels outlast A’s in 12 innings
Magneuris Sierra doubled home designated runner Steven Duggar with one out in the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Angels
Detroit Tigers promote Triple-A Toledo slugger Kerry Carpenter for MLB debut
Kerry Carpenter is about to make his MLB debut. The Detroit Tigers promoted Carpenter, who has 30 home runs in 97 games in the minor leagues this season, to the big leagues Tuesday night. The 24-year-old outfielder will start as the designated hitter Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
Recap: Dodgers Go Undefeated On Homestand By Sweeping Season Series Against Twins
Max Muncy added to his hot stretch with another home run but was removed early in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-5 win that completed a season series sweep of the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers additionally went undefeated on their homestand (5-0), extended a season-best winning streak to 10 games...
Starters to play 1-2 series in preseason opener Friday
Speaking to the media after Wednesday’s practice, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson and the starters will play about 1-2 series in Friday’s preseason opener against the Jets. We’ve been seeing teams play their starters less and less in the preseason, some not playing at...
Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats
Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
Sponsored: Philadelphia Eagles legendary play-by-play radio announcer Merrill Reese previews each week’s game here on Independence Insights.
Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10
Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.It is the first time since July 2017 that the Dodgers have put together a double-digit winning streak. It is also their third straight series sweep and 14th of the season.Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, which has the majors' best record at 77-33 and is 16 games in front of second-place San Diego in...
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
