ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor

(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
KIMT

Finstad wins special election on Minnesota Primary night

Minnesota's 1st District is hosting a special general election for the remaining term of former GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Republican nominee Brad Finstad, a former US Agriculture Department official in the Trump administration, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by around 5,000 votes. CHECK OUT THE RESULTS HERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race

(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Lincoln#Apollo High School
WSB Radio

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
103.7 THE LOON

St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns

When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy