Read full article on original website
Related
Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
fox9.com
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Finstad wins special election on Minnesota Primary night
Minnesota's 1st District is hosting a special general election for the remaining term of former GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Republican nominee Brad Finstad, a former US Agriculture Department official in the Trump administration, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by around 5,000 votes. CHECK OUT THE RESULTS HERE.
mprnews.org
‘One in a million’ Election Day Tuesday in Minnesota's 1st District
The death of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February set off a “one in a million” chain of electoral events in the 1st Congressional District, according to Minnesota’s top elections official Secretary of State Steve Simon. The special election to fill the remaining five months of Hagedorn’s...
cbs3duluth.com
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B
DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race
(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
mprnews.org
Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
KEYC
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
SAF Files Summary Judgement Motion In Minnesota Carry Ban Lawsuit
The Second Amendment Foundation filed a motion for summary judgment in a federal lawsuit in Minnesota, challenging that state’s ban on concealed carry by young adults between the ages of 18 and 21, alleging the ban violates the Second and 14th Amendment rights of those
FCC rejects internet funding in Minnesota, nation, for embattled LTD Broadband
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday blocked LTD Broadband from using federal grants to build high-speed internet infrastructure in Minnesota and across the country, saying the embattled company was not capable of delivering on its promises. “We must put scarce universal service dollars to their best possible use as we...
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Stride Academy Removes Uniform Policy Beginning This School Year
ST. CLOUD -- There are some changes coming to the dress code for students at Stride Academy this fall. Over the summer the board voted to eliminate the uniform policy which required students to wear dark pants and a polo shirt. Executive Director Eric Skanson says after reviewing the policy,...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0