Boat Collided With Break Wall And Sunk On Lake Superior
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a boat collided with a break wall and sunk Tuesday night. At 10:50 p.m. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency at the Minnesota/Wisconsin point of entry on Lake Superior. Officials say five...
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Bridge repairs will cause some traffic headaches on Interstate 94 starting the week of August 15th. Crews will begin prepping the work zone between Highway 23 in St. Cloud and Stearns County Road 138 on Monday. The work includes installing temporary crossovers in the median of the interstate. It will prompt periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds through late August.
More Commercial Development Expected Along 33rd Street in South St. Cloud
33rd Street South in St. Cloud is expected numerous development opportunities in both housing and commercial expansion in the near future. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the Klein Landscaping location will include retail along 33rd Street South with multi-family housing and park land on the southern portion of the property.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B
DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
Minnesota Wild’s Road Tour Stops in St. Cloud Wednesday
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Wild are coming to town Wednesday. Their 2022 Road Tour is stopping in St. Cloud from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites parking lot. The stop includes interactive games, music, food and beverages for fans of all ages. Some of...
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
MN State Patrol Hears It All When Pulling Over Speeders
I'm either traveling I-94 or Highway 10 up north most weekends and I can attest that some people are driving way too fast. I admit, I'm no angel when it come to obeying the speed limit. I might exceed the limit by 6 to 10 mph on occasion but I have vehicles blast by me. Some have to be doing over 90 or even faster.
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
