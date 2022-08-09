ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

FOX 21 Online

Boat Collided With Break Wall And Sunk On Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a boat collided with a break wall and sunk Tuesday night. At 10:50 p.m. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency at the Minnesota/Wisconsin point of entry on Lake Superior. Officials say five...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Bridge Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Bridge repairs will cause some traffic headaches on Interstate 94 starting the week of August 15th. Crews will begin prepping the work zone between Highway 23 in St. Cloud and Stearns County Road 138 on Monday. The work includes installing temporary crossovers in the median of the interstate. It will prompt periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds through late August.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN State Patrol Hears It All When Pulling Over Speeders

I'm either traveling I-94 or Highway 10 up north most weekends and I can attest that some people are driving way too fast. I admit, I'm no angel when it come to obeying the speed limit. I might exceed the limit by 6 to 10 mph on occasion but I have vehicles blast by me. Some have to be doing over 90 or even faster.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns

When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
