The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Bengals: 'We were playing not to lose'

As Herm Edwards unforgettably once said, "You play to win the game." And according to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that's the exact opposite of what the team did during its AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January. Everything was going the Chiefs' way at the onset...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Stadium Name Change

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold their stadium naming rights. Going forward, Paul Brown Stadium will now be named Paycor Stadium. Paycor is an HR company and was able to win the bidding over a few other companies. Per Kelsey Conway, Paycor and the team agreed to a 16-year deal...
Yardbarker

Players to Watch in Cardinals' Preseason Opener vs. the Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals won't risk throwing most of their set starters on the field in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the game will be an evaluation opportunity for those battling for positions, either to be a starter or to make the roster. Training camp to this point...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase just had the best catch of Bengals training camp

The idea of Ja’Marr Chase somehow being even better in Year 2 of his breakout career with the Cincinnati Bengals was a little wild, even for fans of the team. Chase has been electric all of camp so far, putting up highlight-reel catches and even working from the slot. He’s hauled in long touchdowns, of course, and we’ve even had a very cool behind-the-scenes look at his practice habits.
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
FOX Sports

Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
Cincy Jungle

Coach Speak: Live Bengals season preview

After a Super Bowl run last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are back. This team came up short of their goal last season and is focused on winning a championship this year. Despite all of their success last season and accomplishing so many things that no one thought they could, the haters have not been silenced.
NBC Sports

Bengals, Paycor reach deal to rename home venue to Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium is the new home of the Cincinnati Bengals, the team revealed on Tuesday morning. The partnership between the two powerhouses marks the first name change in the stadium's history in hopes of “further strengthening their shared vision and commitment to the Cincinnati community.”. The defending AFC champions...
