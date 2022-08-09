Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bristol Press
New president and CPO takes over at the United Way of West Central Connecticut
BRISTOL – Manny Martinez will be taking over as the new president and CPO of the United Way of West Central Connecticut. He will be stepping into a position formerly held by longtime United Way president and CPO, Donna Osuch, who resigned from the role in June after taking it on in 2009. Osuch stepped back to become a School Readiness Liaison.
Bristol Press
Crocodile Club returns with many laughs
BRISTOL – The Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce returned Friday and featured a variety of area politicians along with comedy writer and Bristol’s “third most famous resident,” the Emmy Award-winning Mike Reiss to roast area institutions and personalities. Among those lending their voices to the proverbial...
Bristol Press
Nugent Poker Run returns next month to benefit PARC
PLAINVILLE – Powerhouse Motorsports is hosting its annual Nugent Poker Run, ride for PARC, on Sept. 10. The poker run begins at 151 East Street and ends at 7 Northwest Drive. June May, a member of PARC board of directors, said the organization is a family-centered service for people...
Bristol Press
American Savings Foundation awards scholarships to 120 students, many from area
NEW BRITAIN – Another year, another round of deserving Robert T. Kenney Scholarships recipients have been awarded. The American Savings Foundation announced it has awarded 120 local students the scholarship, including a large number of students from New Britain. “While so much has changed over the past three years,...
Bristol Press
Jamison A. Chasse
Jamison A. Chasse, 48, of Southington, passed away after a long illness on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at MidState Medical Center. Jamison was born on Dec. 8, 1973 in Bristol. He worked at Thompson Landscaping in Glastonbury for many years and more recently was the janitor at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Southington.
Bristol Press
Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Ethan James Holyst, 34, 101 Madeline Ave. Apt. A64, Waterbury, crim vio of restraining order. Justin Lamont Moore, 53, 156 Newell Ave. Apt. A, Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill opn mv under suspension, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Aug. 6. Hiram David Aponte, 40, 507 Pine St.,...
Bristol Press
Massachusetts heads to Little League World Series for the first time since 1994
BRISTOL – Massachusetts got its revenge Thursday evening as it defeated Maine in the New England Regional Championship to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Penn. The Bay State representative Middleboro Little League defeated Maine 10-1 to return to the big tournament for the first...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at two baseball players
As many know, the Little League complex off Park Street was named after Arthur “Swat” McCabe and Clyde Waters, two fellows who played for the famed New Departure (N.D.) teams in the 1920’s. Waters had reached minor league level, while McCabe had two stints in the majors.
Bristol Press
Former Bristol resident promoted to an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General
Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003, he then attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
Bristol Press
New York becomes the first-ever Metro Region Champions behind no-hitter from Lionetti
BRISTOL – The last time a team from New York won the Mid-Atlantic region was 2018, and the last time they won the Little League World Series was 2016. In 2022, however, a team from New York escaped Bristol as the first-ever champions of the Metro Region. New York...
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Mid-Atlantic Championship after win over Washington D.C.
BRISTOL – Twelve teams came to Bristol with hopes of earning one of three bids to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn and now just six remain after Pennsylvania’s representatives from Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball discarded the Washington D.C. champs from Northwest Washington Little League by a final score of 13-0 in the Mid-Atlantic Region Semifinals.
Bristol Press
Bristol police encouraging dog adoption in light of fake social media post that prompted numerous inquiries
BRISTOL – Police are encouraging residents to consider adopting the many dogs they have available in light of a social media post that prompted numerous calls for adoption and turned out to be fake. Police say the post – which claims a St. Bernard has been surrendered to the...
Bristol Press
Plainville teen goes missing
PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Jacklyn Hall, 16. She went missing earlier in the day. A photo of Hall was not immediately available with the Silver Alert. The teen has been described as white, with auburn...
Bristol Press
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman sentenced for acting as 'straw purchaser' for firearms
A Bristol woman who bought firearms for individuals with a criminal record, knowing they were barred from having guns, has been sentenced to a year behind bars. Leah Boucher, 30, faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in New Haven, where it was ordered that her prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Bristol Press
David Kelly
Dave, 60, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bryant College, inducted into St. Paul Circle of Honor in 2008. He was Bristol Schools’ Mentor of the Year 2014. Dave served on the board of directors CT Special Olympics, and volunteered at many events with the athletes - tennis being his favorite. Dave served two terms as Chairman of the board at Hospital for Special Care, and was employed in finance at ESPN for 23 years, where he was the Team ESPN Volunteer of the Year in 2007. He also Co-Chaired the Enabled Group.
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of fatally stabbing wife now charged with having makeshift knife in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of stabbing his wife to death in early 2020 has been charged with having a weapon inside a state prison following a dispute with another inmate. Eddie Torres, 40, was seen with a makeshift knife during an altercation in February at the Hartford Correctional...
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
