ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

New president and CPO takes over at the United Way of West Central Connecticut

BRISTOL – Manny Martinez will be taking over as the new president and CPO of the United Way of West Central Connecticut. He will be stepping into a position formerly held by longtime United Way president and CPO, Donna Osuch, who resigned from the role in June after taking it on in 2009. Osuch stepped back to become a School Readiness Liaison.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Crocodile Club returns with many laughs

BRISTOL – The Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce returned Friday and featured a variety of area politicians along with comedy writer and Bristol’s “third most famous resident,” the Emmy Award-winning Mike Reiss to roast area institutions and personalities. Among those lending their voices to the proverbial...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Nugent Poker Run returns next month to benefit PARC

PLAINVILLE – Powerhouse Motorsports is hosting its annual Nugent Poker Run, ride for PARC, on Sept. 10. The poker run begins at 151 East Street and ends at 7 Northwest Drive. June May, a member of PARC board of directors, said the organization is a family-centered service for people...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

American Savings Foundation awards scholarships to 120 students, many from area

NEW BRITAIN – Another year, another round of deserving Robert T. Kenney Scholarships recipients have been awarded. The American Savings Foundation announced it has awarded 120 local students the scholarship, including a large number of students from New Britain. “While so much has changed over the past three years,...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southington, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Southington, CT
Bristol Press

Jamison A. Chasse

Jamison A. Chasse, 48, of Southington, passed away after a long illness on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at MidState Medical Center. Jamison was born on Dec. 8, 1973 in Bristol. He worked at Thompson Landscaping in Glastonbury for many years and more recently was the janitor at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Southington.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Ethan James Holyst, 34, 101 Madeline Ave. Apt. A64, Waterbury, crim vio of restraining order. Justin Lamont Moore, 53, 156 Newell Ave. Apt. A, Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill opn mv under suspension, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Aug. 6. Hiram David Aponte, 40, 507 Pine St.,...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prudence Crandall
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at two baseball players

As many know, the Little League complex off Park Street was named after Arthur “Swat” McCabe and Clyde Waters, two fellows who played for the famed New Departure (N.D.) teams in the 1920’s. Waters had reached minor league level, while McCabe had two stints in the majors.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Former Bristol resident promoted to an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General

Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003, he then attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadliest Catch#Art#Charity#United Way Of Southington#Community Service#Southington Veterans
Bristol Press

Pennsylvania advances to Mid-Atlantic Championship after win over Washington D.C.

BRISTOL – Twelve teams came to Bristol with hopes of earning one of three bids to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn and now just six remain after Pennsylvania’s representatives from Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball discarded the Washington D.C. champs from Northwest Washington Little League by a final score of 13-0 in the Mid-Atlantic Region Semifinals.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville teen goes missing

PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Jacklyn Hall, 16. She went missing earlier in the day. A photo of Hall was not immediately available with the Silver Alert. The teen has been described as white, with auburn...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
Bristol Press

Bristol woman sentenced for acting as 'straw purchaser' for firearms

A Bristol woman who bought firearms for individuals with a criminal record, knowing they were barred from having guns, has been sentenced to a year behind bars. Leah Boucher, 30, faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in New Haven, where it was ordered that her prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

David Kelly

Dave, 60, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bryant College, inducted into St. Paul Circle of Honor in 2008. He was Bristol Schools’ Mentor of the Year 2014. Dave served on the board of directors CT Special Olympics, and volunteered at many events with the athletes - tennis being his favorite. Dave served two terms as Chairman of the board at Hospital for Special Care, and was employed in finance at ESPN for 23 years, where he was the Team ESPN Volunteer of the Year in 2007. He also Co-Chaired the Enabled Group.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy