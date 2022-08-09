Read full article on original website
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.39.
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canacol Energy (CNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.36 million.
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
