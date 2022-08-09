Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.39.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO