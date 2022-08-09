The City of Detroit has started the process of repaving some of the roadways that will be used when IndyCar returns in 2023 for the Detroit Grand Prix. Promoted by Penske Entertainment, the venue’s shift from Belle Isle back to its original site in downtown Detroit will feature a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn layout run around General Motors’ global headquarters using sections on Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO