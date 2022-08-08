ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail

The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Suburban

Sayreville Borough Council approves bond ordinances, resolutions, shared service agreements

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Borough Council has approved a number of bond ordinances, resolutions and shared service agreements. During a recent meeting, council members adopted a $3.6 million bond ordinance appropriating the funds for the road improvements. The bond ordinance also authorizes the issuance of $3.42 million in bonds or notes to help finance the appropriation.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Metuchen enters shared service with Rutgers University for police dispatch

METUCHEN – For Police Chief Arthur Flaherty, a single seat police dispatch was essentially “a bad situation” waiting to happen. “We have evolved from a town of 12,800 to a town of 17,000 right now,” he said. “We are putting in 240 more condos and a 30-acre park. We are going to be near [a population of] 20,000 in two and a half square miles. It’s dense and with Edison growing exponentially … we’ve gotten very busy.”
METUCHEN, NJ
Suburban

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 10

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Windsor, NJ
East Windsor, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#National Association#Tattoos#Police#National Night Out#Ems
Independent

Hazlet Township Committee names new municipal administrator

HAZLET – A new township administrator has been appointed in Hazlet and is expected to join the municipal staff on Sept. 1. During a meeting on Aug. 2, the members of the Township Committee appointed Robert Bengivenga Jr. as township administrator. Bengivenga’s appointment will become effective on Sept. 1 and he will receive an annual prorated salary of $163,000, according to a resolution.
HAZLET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register News

The State We’re In: Hot temperatures, cooling trees

Like many New Jersey summers in recent years, this one has been a scorcher. For five consecutive days in Newark in late July, temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting new heatwave records for the city. Other cities throughout this state we’re in sizzled as well. In the midst of...
ENVIRONMENT
Suburban

Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough

A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Edison VFW Post 3117 to host first 5K run/walk to raise funds for Menlo Park Veterans Home

EDISON – In efforts to raise funds for the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3117 is hosting its first 5K run/walk in September. “Due to the COVID pandemic, the Veterans home was not getting as many donations to the entertainment fund,” said Filipe Oliveira, commander of the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3117.
EDISON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy