Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail
The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
Sayreville Borough Council approves bond ordinances, resolutions, shared service agreements
SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Borough Council has approved a number of bond ordinances, resolutions and shared service agreements. During a recent meeting, council members adopted a $3.6 million bond ordinance appropriating the funds for the road improvements. The bond ordinance also authorizes the issuance of $3.42 million in bonds or notes to help finance the appropriation.
Metuchen enters shared service with Rutgers University for police dispatch
METUCHEN – For Police Chief Arthur Flaherty, a single seat police dispatch was essentially “a bad situation” waiting to happen. “We have evolved from a town of 12,800 to a town of 17,000 right now,” he said. “We are putting in 240 more condos and a 30-acre park. We are going to be near [a population of] 20,000 in two and a half square miles. It’s dense and with Edison growing exponentially … we’ve gotten very busy.”
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 10
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Princeton applies for $1.8 million in NJDOT grants for road improvements and a bicycle path extension
Princeton officials hope to receive $1.8 million in state grants to offset the costs of improvements to Dickinson Street, Alexander Street and University Place, and extension of the existing shared pedestrian and bicycle path on Cherry Hill Road. The Princeton Council approved the grand applications to the New Jersey Department...
South River’s Denny Stadium ‘at end-of-life cycle;’ district proposes referendum
SOUTH RIVER – The South River School District is proposing a $33.1 million bond referendum for early next year that calls for the complete replacement of Denny Stadium, which “is at the end of its life cycle,” according to professional engineers. The referendum also calls for the...
Bordentown City, Township support county’s stigma-free initiative
The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding residents to call 9-8-8, or text 988 to reach immediate help for anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis. The new three-digit dialing code, 9-8-8, will reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which launched on July 16 and...
Bordentown Library branch is one of many reusable bag drop off sites
The Food Bank of South Jersey needs reuseable bags to distribute groceries to neighbors in need, and the Burlington County Library System and Burlington County Commissioners are lending a helping hand. Between now and Sept. 30, most Burlington County Library System branches will serve as collection sites for the Food...
Hazlet Township Committee names new municipal administrator
HAZLET – A new township administrator has been appointed in Hazlet and is expected to join the municipal staff on Sept. 1. During a meeting on Aug. 2, the members of the Township Committee appointed Robert Bengivenga Jr. as township administrator. Bengivenga’s appointment will become effective on Sept. 1 and he will receive an annual prorated salary of $163,000, according to a resolution.
Lawrence to begin design of new trail at Colonial Lake Park
Lawrence Township officials will begin the design for a new section of trail along the west bank of Colonial Lake within the next few months. The township received a $75,000 grant to pay for the construction of the trail segment from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Local Recreation Improvement Fund in January, officials said.
Holmdel officials award $397K contract for DPW’s new pole building
HOLMDEL — The Township Committee has awarded a contract to Dutchman Contracting, LLC, of Reinholds, Pa., for the construction of a pole building at the Holmdel Department of Public Works. The website lexico.com defines a pole building as “a quickly constructed building in which vertical poles are secured in...
East Brunswick Public Schools prepare students for the future
In the East Brunswick Public Schools, students are our priority! From the very start of their school journey, East Brunswick Public Schools prepare students for challenges they will meet in the future by building a strong foundation in character education, literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, world languages and health. Beginning...
The State We’re In: Hot temperatures, cooling trees
Like many New Jersey summers in recent years, this one has been a scorcher. For five consecutive days in Newark in late July, temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting new heatwave records for the city. Other cities throughout this state we’re in sizzled as well. In the midst of...
Tinton Falls officials produce affordable housing operating manual
TINTON FALLS – As part of a settlement agreement regarding the borough’s obligation to provide opportunities for the development of affordable housing in the community, officials in Tinton Falls have approved an affordable housing operating manual. During a recent meeting, Borough Council members passed a resolution approving the...
Lawrence and county officials meet to discuss traffic concerns with approved warehouse distribution center
Lawrence Township officials – concerned about the traffic impact of a planned warehouse distribution center on Quakerbridge Road that was approved in June – met with Mercer County officials to talk about traffic issues. However, no firm commitments were made from the meeting on July 27. “Mercer County...
State police: Driver of Coach bus may have ‘lost directional control’ before fatal crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE – The driver of a double-decker Coach bus may have “lost directional control” before going off the road in the fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a New Jersey State Police preliminary investigation. Two passengers traveling on a double-decker Coach bus sustained fatal...
Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough
A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
Volunteer advocates needed to support victims of domestic violence
For 46 years, 180 Turning Lives Around has provided confidential support and advocacy to victims of domestic violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its response team volunteers at police headquarters throughout Monmouth County. 180 is a private nonprofit organization in Monmouth...
Edison VFW Post 3117 to host first 5K run/walk to raise funds for Menlo Park Veterans Home
EDISON – In efforts to raise funds for the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3117 is hosting its first 5K run/walk in September. “Due to the COVID pandemic, the Veterans home was not getting as many donations to the entertainment fund,” said Filipe Oliveira, commander of the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3117.
Three Bordentown City businesses receive Green Business Recognition awards
Three Bordentown City businesses received Green Business Recognition awards for their “green” efforts. The Bordentown City Green Team presented the awards to Artful Deposit Inc., Hoop House Bakery & Café, Bombadil Plant Shop at the City Commission meeting at Carslake Community Center on Aug. 8. The businesses...
