Miami QB Commit Jaden Rashada Ranked Ahead of Arch Manning in SI99
SI considers Miami commit Jaden Rashada as a top three quarterback in the class of 2023.
Miami Hurricanes Booster John Ruiz Speaks on the Future of NIL and Collectives
Miami Hurricanes Booster John Ruiz Speaks on the Future of NIL and How It May Change Soon
Six Miami Hurricanes Football Commits Make List of SI99 Rankings for Class of 2023
Six Miami Hurricanes Football Commits Make List of SI99 Rankings for Class of 2023, Four in the Top 50
Miami Hurricanes unveil renovated Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Locker Room
On Sunday, Miami’s players were introduced to their renovated locker room, named after UM alum, former wrestler and movie star Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. The locker room features leather seats, custom nameplates that include pictures and hometowns and more. “Compared to the locker room we had last, compared to that, it’s completely different,” linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said. “I could spend ...
Former Hurricanes, Dolphins star Frank Gore facing assault charge
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Authorities in New Jersey announced well-known football player Frank Gore is facing criminal charges. Gore, who starred for the University of Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, was charged by Atlantic City police, the department confirmed in a release.
Miami Spice 2022 Plus My Picks!
Miami Spice 2022 is back from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) , running from now to September 30. This year, along with a full list of participants, I’ve featured picks of some of my favorite restaurants and their complete menus plus my experience at one of them. I’ll also be doing a separate blogpost on my experiences at a few other favorites. More than 200 restaurants are participating, 35 recently opened or first timers. Enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for $28 for lunch/brunch, and, new this year, the option of $45 or $60 for dinner, all per person.
VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.
There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
Miami's Newest Waterfront Restaurant Bayshore Club Has Made Its Debut
Arriving for your meal by boat is always such a Miami flex, and now there’s another dock and dine opportunity you can add to your list with the opening of Bayshore Club. Grove Bay Hospitality Group has opened their newest venture, and this time they’re back in The Grove (Coconut Grove, that is) bringing new life to a beloved Miami institution. Bayshore Club has opened its doors in the same space that once housed the iconic Scotty’s Landing.
Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept
The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.
‘The Underdeck’ planners dream of green Overtown-Downtown Miami connection
MIAMI – A 33-acre public space project will use the shade of Interstate 395 in downtown Miami to create a connective outdoor space. The project, known as The Underdeck, stretches from Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood to Biscayne Bay near the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The planners want...
2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Miami Springs Senior High Welcomes New Assistant Principal: Mrs. Liliana Suarez
As we get ready for Back to School 2022-23, Miami Springs Senior High announced their new Assistant Principal Mrs. Liliana Suarez. Congratulations to Mrs. Suarez and welcome to the Hawk Family. #OnceAHawkAlwaysAHawk. Mrs. Suarez isn’t the only new member of the administrative leadership team. Earlier this year the Hawks announced...
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
Trump Resort in Miami Accused of Fraud After Bailing on Classic Rock Festival
A concert promoter is suing the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami over allegations that the hotel backed out of a classic rock event after months of promises to host it. In a lawsuit filed Friday (Aug. 5) in Ohio federal court, 4U Promotions Inc. says that 18001 Holdings LLC...
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County
Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
What To Expect After A First-Time DUI Charge
Under Florida law, a person is guilty of the offense of driving under the influence (DUI) if they are driving or in actual physical control of a vehicle and have a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) level of at least 0.08 percent. The alleged is also subject to punishment as provided in Chapter 316 Section 193 of the Florida Statutes.
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami
An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
