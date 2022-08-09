Miami Spice 2022 is back from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) , running from now to September 30. This year, along with a full list of participants, I’ve featured picks of some of my favorite restaurants and their complete menus plus my experience at one of them. I’ll also be doing a separate blogpost on my experiences at a few other favorites. More than 200 restaurants are participating, 35 recently opened or first timers. Enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for $28 for lunch/brunch, and, new this year, the option of $45 or $60 for dinner, all per person.

