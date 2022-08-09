ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports Celebrates 100 Days to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with New Common Goal Partnership and Community Festival

LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, Aug. 9, FOX Sports teamed with global nonprofit organization Common Goal and current Common Goal professional football club members Angel City FC and Tigres UANL, to celebrate 100 days to the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with an exciting and impact-driven community event – Common Goal Festival Los Angeles – that welcomed more than 80 local athletes from six sports-based youth development nonprofit organizations.
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas picks USMNT's best starting XI

The U.S. men's national team won't kick off in Qatar for another 101 days, but with just one more international window before rosters have to be finalized Nov. 13, surely head coach Gregg Berhalter has an idea of what his starting XI will look like at the World Cup. On...
theScore

U.S. begins gold-medal defense with convincing win over Germany

The reigning World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalists are off to a hot start. Team USA cruised to victory to open its tournament Tuesday night in Edmonton, defeating Germany 5-1. The game was much more one-sided than the score indicated as the Americans outshot the Germans 50-11. German goaltender Nikita...
