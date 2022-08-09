Read full article on original website
2022 FIFA World Cup: Top 5 USMNT All-Time World Cup Moments | State of the Union
Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, and David Mosse discuss the top five biggest moments USMNT has had so far in previous World Cups. Where does the epic Landon Donovan goal fall for Alexi? What moment makes your top-5?
FOX Sports Celebrates 100 Days to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with New Common Goal Partnership and Community Festival
LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, Aug. 9, FOX Sports teamed with global nonprofit organization Common Goal and current Common Goal professional football club members Angel City FC and Tigres UANL, to celebrate 100 days to the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with an exciting and impact-driven community event – Common Goal Festival Los Angeles – that welcomed more than 80 local athletes from six sports-based youth development nonprofit organizations.
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas picks USMNT's best starting XI
The U.S. men's national team won't kick off in Qatar for another 101 days, but with just one more international window before rosters have to be finalized Nov. 13, surely head coach Gregg Berhalter has an idea of what his starting XI will look like at the World Cup. On...
Soccer-Damjanovic looks to add to scoring record as end draws near
HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Record-breaking striker Dejan Damjanovic will lead Hong Kong's Kitchee into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League next week eager for a final flourish to one of the most distinguished careers in Asian club football.
U.S. begins gold-medal defense with convincing win over Germany
The reigning World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalists are off to a hot start. Team USA cruised to victory to open its tournament Tuesday night in Edmonton, defeating Germany 5-1. The game was much more one-sided than the score indicated as the Americans outshot the Germans 50-11. German goaltender Nikita...
