outerbanksvoice.com
Mason Griffin is Top Junior Angler at tourney
Mason Griffin, 15, shown here with his winnings, was named Top Junior Angler at the Dare County Boat Builders three-day fishing tournament that was held last week at Pirate’s Cove. Griffin’s boat, Sally Girl, finished second in the competition.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach
(Kzenon/Adobe Stock Images) Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.
outerbanksvoice.com
Frances Louise Fredericks of Kill Devil Hills, August 9
Frances Louise Metzger Fredericks, 98, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina died peacefully on August 9, 2022 in Barco, NC. “Fran” as she was lovingly known, was born October 13, 1923 in Lima, Ohio. She graduated from Lima Central High School and married Cecil Carr “Cec” Fredericks, Jr. in 1944. After World War II, Fran and Cec attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. From 1951 to 1966 Fran tended her growing family in Lima where Cec began his career with Westinghouse.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
obxtoday.com
Currituck County mom of four plans to buy house after $150,000 win
Latoya Banks of Jarvisburg set a goal of buying a house for her four children by the end of the year and a $150,000 lottery win will help make that dream come true. “Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks said on her reaction to winning. Banks,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Ronald Wayne Josey of Manteo
Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, NC died peacefully Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Having served his country honorably, Ronald was a veteran of the United States...
3 rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River
The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday night after their boat capsized on the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City.
Fundraiser Tuesday in Virginia Beach will support future removal of abandoned boats
Wasserhund Brewing Company in Virginia Beach is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night. A portion of proceeds will support future removal of abandoned and derelict boats.
Lonely wild horse finally finds her harem on Outer Banks
COROLLA, N.C. — It’s a rite of passage for all young wild horses living on the northern reaches of the Outer Banks — the time comes when they must strike out on their own. For most fillies and colts, finding a new harem, as family units are...
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck Extension’s Sherry Lynn receives promotion
NC Cooperative Extension in Currituck is proud and yet somewhat saddened to announce that Extension Administrative Assistant, Sherry Lynn has been promoted to the position of Northeast District Extension Administrative Associate. In this role, she will provide administrative support to the 22 county Extension centers located throughout Northeast North Carolina.
outerbanksvoice.com
Michael O’Brien of Grandy, August 7
Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner and operator of Roof...
outerbanksvoice.com
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett of Salvo, August 7
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo home. She lived with...
outerbanksvoice.com
Public invited to provide input on proposed boating safety zone
From Aug. 18-Sept. 1, 2022, Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) invites public input on a proposal to establish a Motts Creek No Wake Zone, which would encompass the U.S. Coast Guard’s Station Oregon Inlet and the Seashore’s marina, boat ramps and kayak launch near Oregon Inlet. A public...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mark Paul Thompson of Powells Point
Mark Paul Thompson passed away peacefully at this home in Powells Point, NC on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was 64 years old. Mark always wore a brilliant smile and shared it with everyone he met. His smile, kindness, and positive outlook gave every day the chance to be his best day ever. Mark grew up in the Virginia Beach area, but he spent most of his adult life on the Outer Banks, NC. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he also enjoyed playing golf and was an aspiring chef in recent years.
Stereogum
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
‘The Fixer’
ELIZABETH CITY – There were audible murmurs of ‘The GOAT!’ (Greatest of All Time) coming from his peers as he took the stage, but all he did was smile and shake his head from side-to-side in mock denial. As a surprise to some, but not to all,...
