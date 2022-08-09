Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
CBS Evening News, August 10, 2022
Trump invokes Fifth Amendment during questioning; Photographer captures emotional last moments between pets and owners.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"
In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
Stocks fly high on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its 4th straight week of gains
U.S. stocks saw big gains on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first 4-week winning streak since November. The benchmark index rose 73 points to 4,280, or 1.7%, Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 424 points to 33,761, or 1.3%. Technology stocks drove much the rally with the Nasdaq up 2%.
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has government-provided "protection 24/7" because of Iran threats
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper revealed that he has had full-time government-provided "protection 24/7" since he left the Defense Department as a result of threats from Iran, he told CBS News' Catherine Herridge in an interview Thursday. Watch part of the interview here.
House passes major health, climate and tax bill
CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe discusses the “Inflation Reduction Act,” passed Friday by the House, which will provide billions of dollars for health, climate and trimming the federal deficit. The bill now heads to president Joe Biden to become law.
CBS News
With inflation still running hot, Social Security recipients could get $1,900 boost next year
Older American and others on Social Security could get a significant bump in their annual cost-of-living adjustment next year, with experts forecasting that the typical recipient could receive an additional $1,900 in 2023 to keep up with inflation. Many seniors have struggled this year as their 2022 bump, 5.9%, lagged...
House passes Democrats' climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden's desk
Washington — Democrats in the House on Friday pushed their more than $700 billion domestic policy package across the finish line, sending to President Biden for his signature their long-negotiated plan to address drug costs, raise taxes on large corporations and combat global warming. Passage of the proposal, now...
Eye Opener: Donald Trump investigated for potential obstruction of justice
An unsealed search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate revealed he is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice under the Espionage Act. Also, President Joe Biden plans to sign the “Inflation Reduction Act.” All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Homebuyers consider adjustable-rate mortgages as interest rates rise
Rising interest rates have people looking for ways to lower their potential mortgage payments. Adjustable-rate mortgages are one vehicle they are turning to. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, joined CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Tanya Rivero to discuss.
American teacher Marc Fogel's family fears he'll be left behind in Russian prison, as U.S.-Russia swap talks start
Like women's basketball star Brittney Griner, U.S. teacher Marc Fogel is doing labor in a Russian prison after attempting to enter the country with medical marijuana. But the State Department has not publicly mentioned Fogel's name in connection with a proposed prisoner swap with Russia, as it has with two-time Olympian Griner and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who has been held in Russia for about two years after being sentenced to 16 years for spy charges that he denies.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
