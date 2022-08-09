ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"

In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
POTUS
CBS News

House passes major health, climate and tax bill

CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe discusses the “Inflation Reduction Act,” passed Friday by the House, which will provide billions of dollars for health, climate and trimming the federal deficit. The bill now heads to president Joe Biden to become law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Washington Post
CBS News

American teacher Marc Fogel's family fears he'll be left behind in Russian prison, as U.S.-Russia swap talks start

Like women's basketball star Brittney Griner, U.S. teacher Marc Fogel is doing labor in a Russian prison after attempting to enter the country with medical marijuana. But the State Department has not publicly mentioned Fogel's name in connection with a proposed prisoner swap with Russia, as it has with two-time Olympian Griner and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who has been held in Russia for about two years after being sentenced to 16 years for spy charges that he denies.
SPORTS
CBS News

CBS News

527K+
Followers
62K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy