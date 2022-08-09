Read full article on original website
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
For many longtime southern Idaho residents, the last name Tenison might ring some bells. Two twin sisters from southwestern Idaho rose to fame in the late eighties and early nineties in the modeling industry, and you might remember them from two of the highest-rated television shows of all time. Renee...
Like many of us, you might be struggling right now. Inflation is real, money is tight, and tensions are high. How might it lift your spirit to enjoy an evening of music, fellowship, and worship?. There's a free event Friday, August 12 2022 at Twin Falls City Park that's just...
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A practice in Idaho, Botox parties, are growing in popularity in the state, in part, due to the lax rules surrounding the injection practice. KMVT spoke with a resident who is calling for some change. Jeni Burk, who has battled migraines for years, recently...
How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls
In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
8 Events for the Final Weekend of Summer Vacation in Twin Falls
School starts next week for many in the area, and this weekend marks the final weekend of summer vacation for all those children. Summer has flown by and soon the weather will begin to cool off, we hope. This is one final weekend to enjoy summer 2022 before it is too late. Just like there has been all summer, this weekend will be packed full of events to enjoy the closing days, as well as to help you get prepared before school begins. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend in and around Twin Falls.
What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal
Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath
Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
Find Your Next Best Friend For Free At Twin Falls Animal Shelter
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a clear shelter event where you can adopt your next best friend for free. And there are so many to choose from there is no doubt you will find your next best friend. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Clear The Shelter Event. The...
Warning Signs Won’t Save Lives at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls
In case you didn’t know, you can drown in water. You can especially drown in deep water. You could put yourself in peril of drowning in rapid currents. Most of us know these things because we possess what used to be called common sense. Falling off a bridge is...
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western
Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
Twin Falls Council Chips in for Foot Bridge Across Snake River
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Efforts to link Twin Falls and Jerome counties with a pedestrian bridge are moving forward thanks to a recent financial commitment from the City of Twin Falls. During the August 2, Twin Falls City Council Meeting, council members approved a $10,000 commitment to the Broken Bridge Project that will link Auger Falls Park, on the Twin Falls side, with the Yingst Grade, on the Jerome side, with a bridge. This is the second time Southern Idaho Tourism and Jerome 20/20 has tried to collect funds for the pedestrian bridge across the Snake River. Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry told council members earlier efforts in 2020 to collect federal funding fell through. The Twin Falls Council at the time also committed $10,000 to the project, which was never used. Now, with help from Jerome County and other contributions, new funding opportunities are in the works to construct a pedestrian bridge at roughly $54,000. Other parts of the project would involve more funding to restore vehicle access to the Yingst Grade; only for emergency vehicle use. Barry estimated construction could begin sometime in 2023. Currently a much older concrete bridge structure crosses the Snake River and is only accessible when river flows are low.
Sen. Risch Names Rudy’s Idaho Business of the Month
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location
While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
8 Ways to Spend the Final Full Week of Summer in the Magic Valley
It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.
