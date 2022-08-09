PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend of concerts continued at PNC Park on Friday night. Several bands of the 1980s rocked the thousands of people in attendance. With so many people in town, businesses are getting some much-needed help. According to some of the restaurant owners downtown, the number of people they are seeing is back to pre-pandemic levels. They hope this can be the beginning of long-term success. "You add an extra 35,000, 40,000 people down here and the whole scene changes," Redbeard's on Sixth general manager Brent Kightlinger said. He said it started Wednesday night and expects it to run...

