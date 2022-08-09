ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

NC State's Most Important Players: No. 10-1

Expectations for NC State's football team are among the highest in program history heading into the 2022 season. The Pack, which finished as a top 20 team last year, returns 18 starters and is poised for an even better season than the 9-3 (6-2 ACC) record in 2021. The Wolfpack...
Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback

Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
