Serena Williams announces she’s retiring following US Open: “It’s the hardest thing I could ever imagine.”

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement
Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
Serena Williams tears up on the court as farewell tour begins
Serena Williams fought back tears and got a standing ovation as she began her farewell tour to tennis in Toronto on Thursday. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY on Williams’ preparation ahead of her final tournament later this month.Aug. 11, 2022.
Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after exiting tournament
A tearful Serena Williams has admitted to being “terrible at goodbyes” as the National Bank Open triple champion said “goodbye Toronto” to a packed crowd one day after announcing her imminent retirement.The American lost 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round in Toronto in her first defeat since saying she has decided to end her career.“It was a lot of emotions obviously,” Williams told the crowd on Wednesday.“I love playing here, I’ve always loved playing here. I wish I could have played better but Belinda played so well today. It’s been an interesting 24 hours.“As I said...
Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams in final US Open warm-up
The soon-to-retire Serena Williams has emerged as Emma Raducanu’s next challenge as the Briton prepares to defend her US Open title.The world number 10 has been drawn to face Williams in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which begins with qualifying this weekend and is likely to be the American’s final tournament before the US Open.The 23-time grand-slam champion this week indicated she would retire after contesting Flushing Meadows, saying she was “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me”.“As I said in the article, I’m terrible at goodbyes. But, goodbye Toronto,” a tearful Williams told the National Bank Open crowd after losing in straight sets to Belinda Bencic in the second round.Raducanu, 19, went home a round earlier in Toronto, with her 7-6 (0) 6-2 defeat to defending champion Camila Giorgi following a quarter-final loss to Liudmila Samsonova at Washington’s Citi Open.Monday’s match is the first meeting between Raducanu and Williams and comes 23 years since the latter won the US Open for the first time, also as a teenager.The winner of the first-round encounter will next face either Victoria Azarenka or Kaia Kanepi.
Serena Williams reveals the advice from Tiger that inspired her to play the US Open before retiring
Serena Williams and Tiger Woods have been the dominant force in their respective sports since breaking onto the scene in the mid to late ’90s. Williams, now 40, has amassed 23 tennis grand slam titles (the most of any male or female player in the Open era), while Woods, 46, with his 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 slams, has always been head and shoulders above the rest.
Serena Williams suffers first loss since announcing imminent retirement
Serena Williams has lost in the second round in Toronto in her first defeat since announcing her imminent retirement from tennis.The 6-2 6-4 second-round loss to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open came just a day after the 23-time grand-slam champion claimed her first singles victory in more than a year.The twelfth seed, 25, controlled the match from the start with a dominant serve, facing just one break point – which she saved – throughout.Cherishing these moments 💜@serenawilliams | #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/Ly3wdl916u— wta (@WTA) August 10, 2022Three-time champion Williams saved two break points in the opening set before going on...
