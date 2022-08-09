ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wing Ding delivers high-energy midterm event

Attendees who gathered for the first live Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom since 2019 didn’t exactly pack the house, but the house was packed with energy. Education, or rather, the declining state of education in Iowa, was the topic on everyone’s mind, and Democrats want solutions.
Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair

Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Iowa

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to this Sioux City grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an exterminator, remove all of the food and clean the building. (Photo via Google Earth) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores...
State attorneys general talk future tech cases in national conference

Dr. Natalie Denburg, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Iowa, gave a presentation on scam vulnerability Aug. 10 at the National Association of Attorneys General presidential summit in Des Moines. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State attorneys general may soon play a larger role in the...
How the Foreclosure Rate in Iowa Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
