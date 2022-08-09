The Now Corporation NWPN has acquired a 28% equity stake in MePeeps Inc. MePeeps Inc. is headquartered in North Carolina with a development office in Charlotte. Its core servers are located in the United States. This company connects users with people and content centered around one’s interests, with the sharing of content only with authorized viewers. It is a personal online space, with privacy, trust, control and safety. MePeeps says it has no tracking, no spam, no direct target advertisement and no cookies stored on users’ devices. Furthermore, the company states it will never interfere with one’s free speech in any manner except if it contains hate, obscenity, harassment, or misinformation.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO