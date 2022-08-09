Read full article on original website
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
The Latest Launch of papmall® - A New eCommerce Marketplace Platform for International Sellers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- papmall® announced the launch of an eCommerce marketplace platform to support online sellers and buyers communities across the world to connect together and exchange values. The platform is supposed to be the most technologically advanced assistant for your online business and freelancing work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005374/en/ papmall® international e-commerce platform is now officially launched (Photo: Business Wire)
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences on Aug. 3 at FN’s CEO Summit in New York, which was sponsored by FDRA, NuOrder by Lightspeed and Aetrex. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, chief executive officer and cofounder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and cofounder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at...
Threecolts Acquires FeedbackWhiz, the Leading Email and Review Automation Tool for Amazon Sellers
Threecolts Acquires FeedbackWhiz, an e-commerce saas tool to help Amazon sellers increase reviews, brand reputation, and profits. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedbackWhiz, an e-commerce Saas solution helping Amazon merchants increase reviews and profits, has been acquired by Threecolts. Threecolts software suite offers e-commerce merchants enterprise solutions...
WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps For Business, A Complete SaaS Platform
Recently, WM Technology, Inc. MAPS, a marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. "Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflect the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses," reads a statement.
What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains
Whether you’re booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what’s known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales. In addition to airlines and sports teams, hotel chains, car rental companies, ride-sharing platforms, entertainment companies, cruise lines and any retailers selling seasonal goods or hot items use dynamic pricing. It uses specialized software and sophisticated algorithms...
Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
CEO Outlines 4 E’s Behind Zappos Growth Plan
Click here to read the full article. Whether catering to consumers, brand partners, employees or the community, footwear and apparel retailer Zappos is leaning on experiences as an engagement tool. In a presentation during the Footwear News CEO Summit on Aug. 3, Zappos CEO Scott Schaefer detailed the four E’s that are driving the company’s growth strategy: experiences, efficiencies, energy and each other. “What we’ve been embracing at Zappos is something that we’ve developed in response to quickly changing industry, competitive landscape, customer needs, and really, what are the unique strengths that Zappos can deliver,” Schaefer said. He added, “This is how we’ve...
The Now Corp. Acquires An Equity Stake In Social Media Company
The Now Corporation NWPN has acquired a 28% equity stake in MePeeps Inc. MePeeps Inc. is headquartered in North Carolina with a development office in Charlotte. Its core servers are located in the United States. This company connects users with people and content centered around one’s interests, with the sharing of content only with authorized viewers. It is a personal online space, with privacy, trust, control and safety. MePeeps says it has no tracking, no spam, no direct target advertisement and no cookies stored on users’ devices. Furthermore, the company states it will never interfere with one’s free speech in any manner except if it contains hate, obscenity, harassment, or misinformation.
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS[1]
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EBITDA2 TOTALED NIS 276 MILLION. QUARTERLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER GROWTH TOTALED 32 THOUSAND. PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC SUBSCRIBER BASE TOTALS 258 THOUSAND. AS OF TODAY. THE NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS IN BUILDINGS CONNECTED TO PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE TOTALS 866 THOUSAND AS OF TODAY. Second...
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
TechCrunch
Jumia shares rise as the company’s e-commerce business revs up in Q2
What drove its stock higher? Jumia showed growth across most performance metrics in the second quarter, including revenue that topped expectations. The company’s performance indicators appreciated by double digits compared to the same quarter last year across active users, orders, GMV and revenue. Active consumers reached 3.4 million in Q2 2022, up 25% on a year-over-year basis. Orders grew by 35% year over year to 10.3 million. GMV climbed 21% to $271.1 million over the same timeframe, while revenue jumped 42% to $57.3 million. (The same indicators were up compared to Q1 2022 indicators in addition to year-ago results.)
TechCrunch
Hootsuite lays off nearly a third of its workforce as CEO tries to ‘refocus’
“We need to refocus our strategies to drive efficiency, growth and financial sustainability,” CEO Tom Keiser said in a statement sent to TechCrunch. The company offered no specifics on what exactly is changing about the business. It did not disclose the specific number of workers affected, nor would it say if they received any severance.
Basis Theory Is Named One Of 20 Rising Stars As Part Of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Basis Theory is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the seventh-annual Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Mushroom supplier Nammex names new chief strategy and innovation officer
Bill Chioffi previously served as vice president of global sourcing and sustainability at Gaia Herbs. Mushroom extracts supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) has welcomed Bill Chioffi to its management team. Chioffi will serve as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer. Chioffi’s background includes a 21-year tenure with Gaia...
TikToks about the increasing cost of everyday grocery items are gaining millions of views in an emerging trend for posts about inflation
TikTok videos about inflation and the cost of living are going viral as people share the increased prices of everyday grocery items.
CFPB: Financial Marketers Must Adhere to Consumer Law
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is warning digital marketing companies working with financial firms that they must comply with federal law. Marketers engaged in identifying prospective customers or placing content to affect consumer behavior are typically considered service providers under the law, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release. They can be held liable if they engage in unfair, deceptive or abusive practices.
Skullcandy Transparency headphones with net zero carbon footprint
Skullcandy has created a new environmentally friendly range of headphones in the form of Transparency with a net zero carbon footprint. The limited edition headphones contains carbon emissions equivalent of 12.14 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits and are priced at $115 for the Hesh Evo wireless headphones or $50 for the Jib True 2 wireless earbuds offering the equivalent of 5.70 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits.
Why Jim Cramer Says This Financial Stock Is 'Terrific'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is "terrific." Cramer said he prefers International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF over Amyris Inc AMRS as the former is doing a "better job." When asked about Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cramer said, "If Canopy...
