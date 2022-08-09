Read full article on original website
Wing Ding delivers high-energy midterm event
Attendees who gathered for the first live Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom since 2019, didn’t exactly pack the house, but the house was packed with energy. Education, or rather, declining education, was the topic on everyone’s minds at the evening’s event, and Iowa Democrats want solutions.
Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair
Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar Contest has only 2 entries amid soaring inflation, heat
Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford owned by Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won the Big Boar Contest on Aug. 11. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) It’s possible that the cost to feed giant pigs was too much. Or maybe the summer’s unrelenting heat made...
18 percent of voters turned out for Primary election on Tuesday, numbers higher locally
(Alexandria, MN)--Roughly 18 percent of eligible voters turned out and voted in Tuesday's primary election across Minnesota. Secretary of State Steve Simon says "that may sound like a low number, but primary turnout is much, much lower than general elections and this 18 percent showing was pretty good." Simon says voting went "almost flawlessly" from a technical standpoint in Tuesday's vote, but one county auditor in Greater Minnesota reported a "bat on the loose that frightened some voters."
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to this Sioux City grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an exterminator, remove all of the food and clean the building. (Photo via Google Earth) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores...
North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties
(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
Utilities may not charge Minnesotans for entire cost of 2021 winter storm, regulators say
CenterPoint incurred nearly $409 million in extraordinary costs from the storm, but will not be allowed to pass on $35.7 million to customers, under a decision from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday that three of the state’s largest...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (eleven, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-three) (twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $82,000,000. NORTH5. 03-11-16-22-27 (three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $33,000. Pick 3. 2-3-8 (two, three, eight) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000.
