Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom
HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
Click2Houston.com
‘Truly an honor’: Twin sisters, Klein ISD graduates serving as principals in the district this year
HOUSTON – It’s an exciting day for students and staff at Klein ISD as they prepare to head back to the classroom for the first day of school. More than 53,000 students are enrolled in Klein ISD. It is one of the largest school districts in the area with 33 elementary schools, 10 intermediate campuses, and five high schools.
'Houston University' uses fake address, phony faculty to sign up students
HOUSTON — An online university website with a similar-sounding name to the University of Houston is using an address that doesn’t exist and posting faculty who are fake, KHOU 11 Investigates has discovered. A day after the KHOU 11 Investigates report, the website was no longer working. At...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Abbott puts school choice back on the agenda
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott has almost — but not quite — endorsed the idea of private school vouchers for the upcoming session, a move that has frustrated education groups and his opponent Beto O’Rourke alike. Sixteen states, mostly Southern and heavily Republican, have passed some...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
KIII TV3
Moms share their advice on getting kids back into the routine for the new school year
HOUSTON — Thousands of students are feeling the pain of that early alarm as Houston-area school districts return to school this month. And it’s not always easy to get back into a groove for the new school year. KHOU 11 Morning News spoke with two moms on how...
School supply event by Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers closed early after they ran out of backpacks
HOUSTON — Mattress Mack teamed up with Crime Stoppers Houston today to distribute free backpacks full of school supplies for Houston-area children heading back to class. They were forced to shut down a little early after running out of backpacks. The drive-thru event was scheduled to end at 3...
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
KIII TV3
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
MELAS: Stopping the stroke-like syndrome
HOUSTON, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – MELAS syndrome is an extremely rare genetic condition that affects many systems in the body, particularly the brain, nervous system, and muscles. Symptoms usually begin in childhood but can start at any age. Now, a clinical trial is underway to prevent one of the most common symptoms that begin in adulthood.
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
New law requires later start times for high schools and middle schools
The new state law requires high schools to start at 8:30 in the morning at the earliest. Middle schools can’t start any earlier than 8 a.m.
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
houstoniamag.com
AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston
Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST
Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit Southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong.
