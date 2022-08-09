ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Catalytic converter thefts: Maricopa County Attorney's Office seeing rise in crimes

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office is working to address catalytic converter thefts, which are rising rapidly in Arizona. "Nothing is more disruptive to our lives when our personal property that we rely on to get to work, to get to school, is suddenly, and honestly in about a matter of a minute, stolen or damaged," Mitchel said Wednesday at a news conference.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix Police recruits get $20k pay raise, more people applying

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is now the highest-paying law enforcement agency in the state. On Monday, starting salaries for new police recruits increased by $20,000. The department said it is already seeing more people applying to the academy. According to Phoenix Police, last month, more than 100 people showed up for recruitment testing. Before the City Council approved the pay increase, that number was below 60. “Getting us back to where we were in the past. We haven’t seen those numbers in two years,” said Ben Leuschner, the president of the Phoenix Sergeants and Lieutenants Association.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say...
12news.com

Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona

PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges

PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system

Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
GLENDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Clemency Denied for South Phoenix Man Serving 16-Year Pot Sentence

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency declined to shorten the 16-year prison sentence of Trent Bouhdida, a 29-year-old man who, in 2015, sold an undercover cop an ounce of marijuana. Bouhdida was the subject of a Phoenix New Times story on August 4 that investigated how a young Black man...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Domestic violence call ends in officer-involved shooting in Waddell

WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital after he threatened people inside a home and deputies in Waddell late Saturday night. Police say it all started around 7:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home near Perryville...

