fox10phoenix.com
Catalytic converter thefts: Maricopa County Attorney's Office seeing rise in crimes
PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office is working to address catalytic converter thefts, which are rising rapidly in Arizona. "Nothing is more disruptive to our lives when our personal property that we rely on to get to work, to get to school, is suddenly, and honestly in about a matter of a minute, stolen or damaged," Mitchel said Wednesday at a news conference.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in murder near highway
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of murder southwest of metro Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Javier Arvallo, 23, left the scene near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road in Gila Bend following the incident, MCSO...
fox10phoenix.com
DPS trooper helps veteran with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway. "You put on that badge and make a positive impact,” the trooper said.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
KOLD-TV
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
KOLD-TV
Phoenix Police recruits get $20k pay raise, more people applying
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is now the highest-paying law enforcement agency in the state. On Monday, starting salaries for new police recruits increased by $20,000. The department said it is already seeing more people applying to the academy. According to Phoenix Police, last month, more than 100 people showed up for recruitment testing. Before the City Council approved the pay increase, that number was below 60. “Getting us back to where we were in the past. We haven’t seen those numbers in two years,” said Ben Leuschner, the president of the Phoenix Sergeants and Lieutenants Association.
12news.com
Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
AZFamily
Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say...
12news.com
Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona
PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
AZFamily
Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
AZFamily
Phoenix police find SUV stolen during carjacking and shooting at West Valley shopping center
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have located an SUV that was stolen during a carjacking and shooting Monday at a West Valley shopping center. Police found the SUV in a neighborhood on Dunlap north of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver’s side front tire was flat, and there was no one inside.
Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges
PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
AZFamily
Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee...
kjzz.org
Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system
Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
fox10phoenix.com
Pay raise for Phoenix Police recruits takes effect
Starting Aug. 8, Phoenix Police recruits will make more money. It is part of a new pay structure system that was approved by the Phoenix City Council earlier in 2022.
KOLD-TV
Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
KOLD-TV
Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
Phoenix New Times
Clemency Denied for South Phoenix Man Serving 16-Year Pot Sentence
The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency declined to shorten the 16-year prison sentence of Trent Bouhdida, a 29-year-old man who, in 2015, sold an undercover cop an ounce of marijuana. Bouhdida was the subject of a Phoenix New Times story on August 4 that investigated how a young Black man...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
AZFamily
Domestic violence call ends in officer-involved shooting in Waddell
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital after he threatened people inside a home and deputies in Waddell late Saturday night. Police say it all started around 7:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home near Perryville...
