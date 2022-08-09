Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Residents Invited To Attend Public Meeting For Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project
Attendees are invited to learn more about the Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project, which is expected to provide a safe connection to Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road. Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to learn about the Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail to Central Park project, said Carrie Lujan, Public Information Officer for the City of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Radio
Remembering Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn
The former editor of The Signal, Lila Littlejohn, died in her sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in West Melbourne Florida on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to family.
Santa Clarita Radio
Help Your Dog Live A Happy Life By Visiting Pet Supplies Plus
Pet Supplies Plus Pet Store in Santa Clarita carries a wide variety of funky toys and must-have supplies for our beloved dogs. Pet Supplies Plus has different brands of food, treats, toys, apparel, grooming, supplies and flea control options to help your dog live a happy life. At Pet Supplies...
Santa Clarita Radio
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
Santa Clarita Radio
One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
Santa Clarita Radio
Achieve Your Dream Home With Interior Design Expertise
A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita is dedicated to helping their customers achieve their dream home by offering interior design expertise. Redesigning your home can be fun yet challenging. If you do not have your own expertise in color matching, measuring, lighting and installation, you may need some...
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
foxla.com
Rescued horses find love at unique Santa Clarita animal sanctuary
An animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita is treating abused and abandoned animals with a unique range of therapies from acupuncture to music therapy. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports.
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
Santa Clarita Radio
Telly’s Charburgers Offer A Delicious Option For Your Next Family Dinner
Santa Clarita families and couples simply want fun, relaxing dinner locations that make them feel at home, which is why Telly’s Charburgers is one of their favorites. Telly’s Charburgers is the Santa Clarita 50s diner for the whole family to enjoy, and their burgers are known for their tastiness.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach
The California Dental Association Foundation is hosting a free, appointment-only dental clinic Saturday, Aug. 13 at Children’s Dental Health Clinic in Long Beach. The post Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Mission Valley Bank Is On A Mission To Protect Your Money And Financial Assets
Mission Valley Bank in Santa Clarita says that “Your Success Is Our Mission” and with personal and small business planning solutions, they mean it. For an independent, trustworthy and innovative Santa Clarita bank, there is nobody better than Mission Valley Bank. “Mission Valley Bank exists because there’s a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hacker Law Group And Its Founder, Jeff Hacker, Will Defend Your Rights
Jeff Hacker Law Group is a name renowned in the Santa Clarita Valley for its success in helping to defend its clients’ rights in court. If you or a loved one needs help defending your rights in a court case, Santa Clarita law firm Hacker Law Group is on the case, with a trustworthy team of whip-smart lawyers.
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Use Of Outdated Procedures, Could Affect Recall Success
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Campaign claimed Los Angeles County officials are not following current signature verification laws — instead using older and stricter guidelines. On Monday, the Recall Gascón Campaign released a statement claiming that the Los Angeles County Registrar is not following updated guidelines when...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Water Extends Deadline For Board Of Directors Applicants
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has extended the deadline to apply for a spot on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, SCV Water announced that the deadline to apply for an elected position representing Division 3 on the Board of Directors had been extended to be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to SCV Water officials.
mommypoppins.com
All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem
During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
