Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Residents Invited To Attend Public Meeting For Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project

Attendees are invited to learn more about the Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project, which is expected to provide a safe connection to Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road. Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to learn about the Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail to Central Park project, said Carrie Lujan, Public Information Officer for the City of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Remembering Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn

The former editor of The Signal, Lila Littlejohn, died in her sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in West Melbourne Florida on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to family.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Help Your Dog Live A Happy Life By Visiting Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus Pet Store in Santa Clarita carries a wide variety of funky toys and must-have supplies for our beloved dogs. Pet Supplies Plus has different brands of food, treats, toys, apparel, grooming, supplies and flea control options to help your dog live a happy life. At Pet Supplies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Clarita Radio

One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency

One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Achieve Your Dream Home With Interior Design Expertise

A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita is dedicated to helping their customers achieve their dream home by offering interior design expertise. Redesigning your home can be fun yet challenging. If you do not have your own expertise in color matching, measuring, lighting and installation, you may need some...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Hacker Law Group And Its Founder, Jeff Hacker, Will Defend Your Rights

Jeff Hacker Law Group is a name renowned in the Santa Clarita Valley for its success in helping to defend its clients’ rights in court. If you or a loved one needs help defending your rights in a court case, Santa Clarita law firm Hacker Law Group is on the case, with a trustworthy team of whip-smart lawyers.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water Extends Deadline For Board Of Directors Applicants

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has extended the deadline to apply for a spot on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, SCV Water announced that the deadline to apply for an elected position representing Division 3 on the Board of Directors had been extended to be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to SCV Water officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mommypoppins.com

All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem

During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

