Esteemed Healthcare Executive, Michael Neeb, Named physIQ Special Advisor
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- physIQ announced today that Michael T. Neeb, a proven senior executive leader with extensive healthcare business experience worldwide, has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO. In this role, Michael will provide visionary leadership and practical knowledge to support physIQ’s mission to improve health outcomes while reducing cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005176/en/ Michael T. Neeb has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO at physIQ. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005496/en/ Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Learning Suite Provider Docebo Welcomes Ryan Brock as Chief Marketing Officer
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/ Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)
EXCLUSIVE: Healthy Beverage Company Acquires CBD Seltzer Brand 'James & James'
Healthy Beverage Company announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading CBD seltzer brand ‘James & James’ from parent company CFH, Ltd., a Colorado-based bioscience company specializing in growing, manufacturing and marketing full spectrum CBD products. The acquisition is the first step in HBC’s plans to launch a portfolio of CBD products targeted toward the consumer wellness and sports supplements markets.
TechCrunch
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund
What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences on Aug. 3 at FN’s CEO Summit in New York, which was sponsored by FDRA, NuOrder by Lightspeed and Aetrex. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, chief executive officer and cofounder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and cofounder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at...
Phys.org
Young, gifted, and diverse: Camille Z. Charles on Black identity
In the fall of 1999, Camille Z. Charles and colleagues began collecting data from 3,924 students at 28 elite colleges and universities in what became known as the National Longitudinal Survey of Freshmen (NLSF). Through a combination of surveys and interviews, the group checked in at regular intervals to assess students' academic, mental, and social well-being.
Fast Company
Four science fiction trends the pandemic made a reality
For centuries, science fiction writers have used their platforms to predict the coming of new technologies. A classic example is how Jules Verne envisaged advancements like gasoline-powered cars, fax machines, and an Internet-like system of communication decades before they came to fruition. While some writers were truly savants, many drew reference from the scientists and innovators of their eras and imagined how societal shifts might drive the adoption of radical new technology.
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
Luis Fernandez’ Virtual NFT Villas Work Across Metaverses
Click here to read the full article. It’s been four years or more since the fashion world clocked the work of architect-turned-menswear designer-turned-architect again Luis Fernandez. But it may be interested in his latest creation: a luxe waterfront virtual venue called MetaEstates_Villa, which just dropped publicly via NFT. The villa boasts a rather unique feature: interoperability. Instead of being limited to one metaverse platform, owners get a choice of where to place their new property — be it Spatial, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels, Unreal Engine 5, Nvidia Omniverse or other environments, spanning 10 virtual platforms in total so far, with more to come.More...
Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors.
What’s wrong with the Fourth Industrial Revolution
The “Fourth Industrial Revolution” is a term coined in 2016 by German economist Klaus Schwab. It’s used to describe the technology revolution that the world is going through. But there is growing criticism, particularly in the global south, of how it’s framed. Many are questioning whether it should be considered a revolution at all.
International Business Times
Coca-Cola Launches New NFT Collection For International Friendship Day
American beverage corporation Coca-Cola has launched a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection in celebration of International Friendship Day. The initiative is said to be the company's way of "thanking fans who've been a part of the brand's journey into the metaverse over the last year," Coca-Cola noted in a news release Sunday.
How to Showcase Your Expertise and Become a Thought Leader
If you are interested in becoming a thought leader, you have to put the effort in. Here are some tips you can use to attain thought leadership in your industry.
Phys.org
Opportunity for inclusivity in recreation planning for Protected Areas
Many socio-demographic groups, such as those with disabilities and minority ethnic communities, are underrepresented among visitors to Protected Areas due to institutional barriers, a new study found. Protected Areas (PA) provide many benefits to visitors, including mental and physical health and environmental knowledge. However, some of these benefits are not...
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion Department Seeks Applicants for First International Writers Program
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) department announced on Wednesday the opening of applications for three of its writers programs, including the brand new international Universal Global Writers Program. The Universal Global Writers Program, which marks GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both...
Learning Experience Design: Thinking Beyond Modules and Training Sessions
People react to and learn from their experiences. Learning experience design helps us think beyond modules and training sessions and instead develop "experiences" for our students. It helps us accept the fact that this is the user's period and prepares us to cater to their requirements. Table of Contents:. What...
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?
Founder syndrome impacts nearly all organizations; not just makerspaces.(Markus Spiske/Unsplash) A makerspace that doesn’t work towards its overall mission operates based on the personality of a highly invested prominent person in the organization, such as the founder, the board chair/president, or some other key influential member of the space.
