National Retail Federation Report Shows Imports Slowing in Second Half of the Year; Jonathan Gold and Ben Hackett Discuss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
In the early ’80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn’t back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
foodlogistics.com
Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers
The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
Say goodbye to bidding wars: the number of homes on the market just spiked at a record pace
The US supply of active home listings surged 30.7% in the year through July, Realtor.com said. That marked the third straight month of record-breaking inventory growth. Housing market activity has quickly cooled as soaring mortgage rates crush buyer demand. In just one year, the story of the US housing market...
Column - U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking: Kemp
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The U.S. Economy Has Officially Regained All Jobs Lost During the Pandemic
It took two and a half difficult years to reach this point.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 30-year mortgage rates plunge to 78-day low | July 29, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
RELATED PEOPLE
PC Magazine
Memory Maker Micron to Invest $40B in US-Based Manufacturing
Micron, the company behind the Crucial RAM brand, plans on investing $40 billion over the next decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing facilities in the US. The company made the announcement ahead of President Biden signing the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday. The legislation includes $52.7 billion in funding to bolster US manufacturing in semiconductors, a portion of which Micron anticipates receiving.
Good News From the July Jobs Report May Mean Bad News Later
The July jobs report showed the U.S. economy regained all jobs lost during the pandemic. The gain of 528,000 jobs is almost double the expectation analytics were expecting. in addition Wage growth also rose, as average hourly earnings jumped 5.2% from the same time a year ago. All while, unemployment is ticking slightly lower, now sitting at 3.5%. The data shows that the labor market remains strong despite other signs of economic weakness. Kathryn Minshew, CEO of the Muse, discusses the disconnect between labor and the economy. Kathryn also highlights what this report means for people looking for work.
Bloomberg
China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges
China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
thecentersquare.com
Mortgage rates increase last week alongside a rise in refinancing
(The Center Square) – Mortgage rates increased last week, leading to an uptick in the refinance rate. According to the latest weekly survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage rates increased last week after dropping for two consecutive weeks. “Mortgage rates remained volatile last week – after drops in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Gain Revised Lower in June
(Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased less than initially thought in June as businesses slowed the replenishment of their stocks as they continue to draw down on excess inventories amid softening consumer spending. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories rose 1.8%, instead of 1.9% as reported last...
FOXBusiness
30-year mortgage rate drops back below 5% mark
Mortgage rates dropped this week, with the 30-year loan dipping back below the 5% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 4.99% for the week ending Aug. 4, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is down from last week when it averaged 5.3% but up from 2.77% last year.
11 Consumer Stocks for Inflationary Times
U.S. inflation hit a four-decade peak in June, with prices rising roughly 9.1% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That has understandably rattled investors who are worried about cutbacks in spending as Americans look to fend off the pain at the gas pump and grocery aisle. However, there...
US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
The Last Fed Rate Hike Is Expected To Be In September
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The big news this week was the Labor Department on Wednesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged at 0% in July, which was much better than economists’ consensus expectation of a 0.2% increase and great news. In the past 12 months, the CPI decelerated from a 9.1% annual pace in June to an 8.5% annual pace in July.
US News and World Report
Canadian Dollar Rises as U.S. Data Tempers Recession Fears
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as worries about a possible recession eased following encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, offsetting a slide in oil prices. Wall Street rallied as data showed that the U.S. services sector rebounded unexpectedly...
U.S. Producer Price Index Might Rise By This Much In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday following the release of inflation data for July. Shares of Walt Disney Co DIS jumped around 6.9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Let’s have a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.
U.S. housing cooldown is recession red flag for markets
NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - With the Federal Reserve set to jack up interest rates again this week, Wall Street is on alert for signs of recession, and recent housing data suggests the sector may be a harbinger of a cooling economy.
Comments / 0