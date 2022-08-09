ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bard Valley Natural Delights® Prepares for Successful Harvest and Season; David Baxter and Neil Merritt Comment

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

XD Agency Marks Its Next Chapter with New Business, Talent Growth, Refreshed Branding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Six years after buying itself back from Omnicom Group, The XD Agency is relaunching as XD Agency (XDA), empowering a growing staff and celebrating a range of new business wins including cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike and consumer electronics brand OnePlus. In addition, the agency has been awarded expanded assignments for clients such as LEGO and Warner Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005298/en/ XDA refreshes branding and leadership. (L to R): Rachel Hermansader, Head of Transformation; Courtney Hodges-Lanius, Head of People & Culture; Anna Mader, Head of Creative. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy