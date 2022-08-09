Produce for Better Health Foundation Hosts Expert Series Webinar on Sustainability, Operational Efficiency, and Innovation

Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Consultant: Keep farm data safe from competitors with cybersecurity
(The Center Square) – Farm data is not just record-keeping. It is confidential information that can be likened to trade secrets. Terry Griffin, a farm data consultant and professor of spatial economics at Kansas State University, told Illinois Radio Network that farming methods and crop yields can be used by competitors and vendors.
ALE Solutions Appoints Albert Novak Company President
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ALE Solutions, a FLEETCOR ® (NYSE:FLT) company and leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, has appointed Albert (A.J.) Novak as company president. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005273/en/ Novak brings more than 30 years of business-to-business expertise to ALE, including senior leadership roles at ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest franchised disaster restoration companies in the United States, and Response Team 1, a national leader in emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation.
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
TechCrunch
South Africa’s DataProphet closes $10M to scale its AI-as-a-service platform for manufacturers
These factories, for instance, those in the automotive space, do all of the quality inspections, in-line and end-of-line, to ensure the cars are in good shape; if not, they are scrapped or reworked, becoming lost capacity and effort for the factories. Employees hired to keep these processes in check can make mistakes; thus, such factories also rely on software to evaluate their experiences, change parameters if needed and ensure that the car reaches the end-of-line as high quality as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodlogistics.com
Use Supply Chain Intelligence to Beat Economic Uncertainties
Continuing inflation, labor shortages, food product instability and supply chain delays are all playing a part in the skyrocketing prices in the food industry. In the past year, prices for gasoline, consumer goods and food products have risen steadily, causing angst among American shoppers. The latest Consumer Price Index figures showed an overall 8.6% rise in May 2022 from May 2021. Food prices in particular rose an average 10% in that same annual period, with a 12% increase in prices for ‘food-at-home’ (grocery store purchases) and a 7% increase in “food-away-from-home” (restaurant purchases).
FedEx, Berkshire Grey Expand Robotics Deal
Click here to read the full article. Berkshire Grey Inc., a specialist in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and package delivery giant FedEx Corp. announced they have expanded their strategic relationship. As part of the expansion, Berkshire Grey and FedEx have entered into an agreement for new development activities that will provide broader AI robotic automation capabilities to help improve the safety and efficiency of FedEx package handling operations globally. The two companies also expect to execute a master system purchase agreement in 2022 that will streamline and expedite the procurement process for Berkshire Grey solutions across all...
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006152/en/ Faraday Future today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nanoprecise Sci Corp Launches NrgMonitor(TM) to Help Customers Reduce their Emissions & Carbon Footprint
GATESHEAD, England, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp – the world's leading Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider, has launched a new product: NrgMonitorTM, to help manufacturers & operators track their energy efficiency and carbon footprint along with condition monitoring of motor-driven equipment. This revolutionary product is a Sensor...
Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats
Farmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery, with the aim of disrupting food production. Food producers around the world have been under increasing pressure, a problem exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and rising fuel and fertilizer costs. Farmers are trying to produce more food but with fewer resources, pushing the food production system toward its breaking point. In...
rigzone.com
Wind Industry Feeling Tight Squeeze On Supply Chain
The wind energy market is growing fast but many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said. — The wind energy market is growing fast, doubling in size in the last five years. Nonetheless, many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nilit Report Cites Progress in Key Sustainability Initiatives
Click here to read the full article. Nilit, one of the world’s largest producers of nylon 6.6 fiber for apparel and owner of the Sensil sustainable brand, has published a progress report on the goals outlined a year ago in the company’s first sustainability report, “Making Nylon Sustainable.” The update details 2021 achievements in the areas of manufacturing product and social responsibility that are strategic components of Nilit’s comprehensive “Planet Promise” sustainability strategy. “Our first sustainability report was quite expansive, covering a full range of initiatives to reduce our own environmental footprint and provide the outstanding nylon 6.6 products that enable a...
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
pulse2.com
Shift Technologies (SFT) And CarLotz (LOTZ) Announce Merger With New Business Plan
Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) and CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) have announced a merger. These are the details. Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT), a leading end-to-end e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger. And the combined company will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SFT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cudos Launches A Foundation To Champion Blockchain Adoption
The Cudos Foundation has launched today to serve as a catalyst for development and growth of the Cudos blockchain network in support of becoming the preeminent leader in decentralised cloud computing. The Foundation will serve as both a gateway and a destination, bringing together an ever-growing community of Web3 builders and creators grounded in Cudos’ core principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and impact. The Cudos Foundation is a support hub for projects, developers, and community members focused on providing funding, resources, and community initiatives that are vital to the expansion of Cudos’ blockchain ecosystem.
freightwaves.com
Fertilizer shippers seek carrier reforms to address supply chain snags
Fertilizer shippers are pressuring the Biden administration for transportation-related changes they say will help lower their costs and make them more competitive in world markets. The industry’s recommendations, which include regulatory and other changes affecting trucking, rail and maritime, were in response to an information request published earlier this year...
Nature.com
Proof of concept for developing novel feeds for cattle from wasted food and crop biomass to enhance agri-food system efficiency
Modern agri-food systems generate large amounts of crop-based biomass that are unfit for direct human consumption but potentially suitable for livestock feeding in production of meats, milk, and eggs. This study aims to develop novel feeds for cattle from some of those biomass materials through the natural microbial-driven processes of ensiling. Fruit and vegetables resembling supermarket discards were ensiled alone or co-ensiled with corn crop residues, mushroom wastes, etc. via laboratory experiments. Longitudinal sample analyses showed that (co-)ensiling was successful, with pH and fermentation acids changing rapidly into desirable ranges (pH"‰<"‰4.5, the acids 5"“13% DM with lactic acid dominating). The (co-)ensiled products had key nutritional parameters comparable to those of good quality forages commonly used on dairy farms. Additionally, in vitro incubation experiments indicated that the ensiled products could substitute certain conventional feeds while maintaining diet digestibility. Findings from this pilot study provide a proof of principle that quality novel feeds for cattle can be generated by co-ensiling food discards and low-value crop residues. Future research and animal feeding trials to demonstrate the utility of this approach can help societies more effectively utilize untapped biomass resources, strengthening the regenerative capacity of agri-food systems towards a more sustainable food future.
rigzone.com
USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
Comments / 0