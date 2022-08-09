Read full article on original website
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
topdogtips.com
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
CNBC
Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs
A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
Greatist
Wet vs. Dry Dog Food: Which is More Pawsitive for Your Pooch’s Health?
The “best” food depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health needs. Here’s how to choose what to serve your dog, according to expert vets. Now that doggy ice cream is officially a thing (thanks, Ben & Jerry’s), it should come as no surprise that pet parents everywhere truly care about choosing the best (and most delish) food for their pets.
Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in California neighborhood
A man in California was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has...
dogsbestlife.com
Meet the 9 most popular large dog breeds that make great pets
When it comes to large dog breeds, there are many great options to consider. But which one is right for you?. Many people think small dogs are easier to care for, but that’s not always the case. Large dog breeds can be just as easy to take care of...
These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own
A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
petpress.net
5 Best Types of Pitbulls for Every Dog Owner
Pitbulls are a type of dog that is often misunderstood. Pitbulls are not a specific breed of dog, but rather a term used to describe several similar breeds. There are many types of Pitbulls that make amazing pets. These dogs are often bred for fighting or other aggressive behaviors, which...
pumpkin.care
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
money.com
How to Budget for a New Dog?
The most comprehensive pet insurance and health advice. Get a free quote today!. After a long search, or perhaps a lightning-quick encounter with destiny, you found the most loyal and brave of companions – your new dog. However, budgeting for the costs of owning a dog is no simple feat.
petpress.net
Explained: Why Does My Dog Eat My Underwear
We all know that dogs are loyal, loving companions. But did you know that they can also be mischievous little creatures? Case in point the most asked question by every dog parent: Why Does My Dog Eat My Underwear?. It’s a question that has baffled dog owners for centuries -why...
notabully.org
Why Is My Dog Whining In His Crate All Of A Sudden?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. We as dog owners want to do what’s best for our four-legged friends. Throughout the crate training process, a lot of us probably weathered the storm of crying, whining, and barking while...
petproductnews.com
A Tough Economy May Extend Pet Owners’ Homebody Tendencies
Human work, leisure and lifestyle trends have always influenced the pet market, but nothing compares with COVID-19 when it comes to sudden upheaval and lasting impact. Most of the shifts stem from people spending more time at home, accelerating trends like online shopping and telehealth. As MarketResearch.com founder and CEO...
katzenworld.co.uk
RSPCA Advice on pet Ownership After Adorable Kittens Dumped in bin in Leeds
Help is a hop, skip and jump away – so don’t take drastic action and abandon your pets. RSPCA reminds owners of responsibilities after kittens dumped in Leeds. The RSPCA is again urging people to seek help if they cannot care for their pets because of the cost of living crisis after three kittens were abandoned in Leeds.
