ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Czech Republic vs. Slovakia live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Elju4_0hAi2v0K00

The Czech Republic will face Slovakia in the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday afternoon. As the tournament gets underway we will have two other games later today including Latvia vs. Finland as well as Team USA taking on Germany in the late game on Tuesday night.

This will be a good one for hockey fans, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action today:

Czech Republic vs. Slovakia

  • When: Tuesday, August 9
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TSN (Canada), NHL Network (USA)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

2022 IIHF Team USA Schedule

Aug. 9: USA vs. Germany, 10 p.m. ET

Aug. 11: USA vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m. ET

Aug. 13: USA vs. Austria, 2 p.m. ET

Aug. 14: USA vs. Sweden, 10 p.m. ET

Aug. 17: Quarterfinals, TBD

Aug. 19: Semifinals, TBD

Aug. 20: Bronze/Gold Medal Games, TBD

Hockey Odds and Betting Lines

World Junior Championship odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Czech Republic (-275) vs. Slovakia (+200)

O/U: 6

Want some action on World Juniors? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT cruises past Ghana to start U-20 World Cup

The U.S. Under-20 women’s national team kicked off the World Cup with an easy 3-0 win over 10-player Ghana on Thursday at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The USWNT got first-half goals from Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson, sandwiched in between a straight red card for Ghana’s Jacqueline Owusu. Up two goals and a player, the U.S. cruised in the second half and got a third goal through halftime sub Ally Sentnor. It wasn’t all good news for the USWNT U-20s on Thursday, however, as prior to the match against Ghana, U.S. Soccer announced midfielder Sally Menti tore her...
FIFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy