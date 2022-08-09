ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Driver crashes with EHT Police SUV after going through stop sign

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
An Ocean County man was struck by a police vehicle after allegedly failing to stop at a sign.

Michael Knapp, 40, of Bayville, was driving west on Franklin Avenue when he went through the stop sign at Spruce Avenue at about 8:18 Tuesday morning, police said.

Officer Timothy Canale, who was heading north on Spruce, struck Knapp’s SUV, which wound up on its passenger side, according to the report.

Traffic was detoured for about an hour.

Canale was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for treatment of his injuries.

Knapp was cited for careless driving and failure to yield the right of way.

