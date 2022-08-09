Everything you need to know about Edwin Diaz's awesome entrance song

Edwin Diaz has truly taken over MLB Twitter.

Oh sure, the New York Mets closer is having a Cy Young-esque season as the best closer in baseball this year: A 1.38 ERA, 26 saves and 91 Ks in 45.1 innings (WHEW!) as of posting this in mid-August.

But it’s his entrance song that has Mets fans partying, Mr. and Mrs. Met dancing with trumpets and everyone else buzzing every time he comes in.

So we figured it was a good time to talk all about the song: Narco by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet. There are a lot of facts about this thing that we want to share so that you know more about it:

1

First off, here's the whole song

Are you dancing? No? Why not??

2

He switched to a different song when he came to the Mets

From MLB.com back in 2021:

During his final two years with the Mariners, Díaz entered to “Narco,” an energetic, instrumental tune that features a bouncy trumpet line. But upon arriving in New York, Díaz changed his entrance music to “No Hay Limite,” a less upbeat song by Miky Woodz. Whether coincidentally or not, Díaz had his worst season as a professional — seven blown saves, seven losses and a 5.59 ERA.

But then?

3

Who plays on this thing?

Blasterjaxx is a EDM duo made up of Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf.

Timmy Trumpet is also a DJ, but he plays — you guessed it — the trumpet. He’s from Australia.

Together, they made this awesome tune.

4

Manager Buck Showalter stopped to watch Diaz come in the game recently

5

A Mets fan says he's going to use it for his wedding

Heck. Yes. This is the perfect wedding reception entrance song.

6

The Mets' SNY network is learning not to go to commercial when he comes in the game

Very smart.

7

Mr. and Mrs. Met add an element of their own with trumpets

Classic.