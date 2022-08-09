Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans
The Houston Astros have closed the gap on the New York Yankees and tied them in the standings entering play Wednesday. Both clubs are now 71-40 on the season. Things appear to be getting even better for Houston. On Wednesday, news surfaced that veteran starter Lance McCullers is going to return to the rotation. He […] The post Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission
Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Astros SP Framber Valdez gets $200 million vote of confidence after dominating win
On Thursday afternoon, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez took the hill against the Texas Rangers. To no one’s surprise, he dominated once again. Valdez tossed seven shutout innings in a 7-3 victory. With the win, Valdez improved to 11-4 striking out eight. After the game, Astros catcher Martin...
Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment
The Williamsport-bound little leaguers have a celebration tour, of sorts, planned at the Astros game and their own backyard.
3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Astros must make
The Houston Astros are once again one of the top teams in the MLB as the 2022 season begins to reach the homestretch. They have taken over the top seed in the American League from the New York Yankees for the time being, and are running away with the AL West division for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh in center field for Phillies on Friday evening
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is batting eighth in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Marsh will patrol center field after Matt Vierling was shifted to left and Kyle Schwarber was held out with a calf injury. In a matchup versus Mets' right-hander Max Scherzer, our models project Marsh...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon taking over center field for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros utility-man Mauricio Dubon is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Dubon will man center field after Jake Meyers was given a breather versus their division competition. In an opportunity versus right-hander Adam Oller, our models project Dubon to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed
The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
Astros GM reveals what they are missing with Michael Brantley done for the year
The Houston Astros are one of the best teams in baseball, but they were recently dealt a brutal blow as outfielder Michael Brantley, one of their best hitters, underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for the rest of the year. GM James Click revealed exactly what the...
