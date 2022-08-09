Wake Forest Women’s Soccer opened the 2022-23 Demon Deacon Athletics season Friday night with a 2-1 exhibition victory over Richmond at Spry Stadium. “I thought Richmond did a really good job pressing us,” Wake Forest coach Tony da Luz said after the victory. “This is their third exhibition, so they are a little further along organizationally. They did a good job of pressing us and challenging us to pass and stay composed. At times we were okay. The second period we were good, but the first and third periods we were not good enough to sustain.”

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO