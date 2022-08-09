ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

NC State's Most Important Players: No. 10-1

Expectations for NC State's football team are among the highest in program history heading into the 2022 season. The Pack, which finished as a top 20 team last year, returns 18 starters and is poised for an even better season than the 9-3 (6-2 ACC) record in 2021. The Wolfpack...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Jada Boyd will not return to NC State in 2022-23

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After three years with the program, Jada Boyd is expected to step away from the NC State women's basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season. Boyd has not entered the transfer portal and is still enrolled for the summer, but NC State officials have now confirmed with Pack Pride that she will not enroll in the fall and therefore does not plan to play with the program this upcoming season. Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore released a statement on Friday afternoon about Boyd's departure.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest Women's Soccer defeats Richmond 2-1 in exhibition

Wake Forest Women’s Soccer opened the 2022-23 Demon Deacon Athletics season Friday night with a 2-1 exhibition victory over Richmond at Spry Stadium. “I thought Richmond did a really good job pressing us,” Wake Forest coach Tony da Luz said after the victory. “This is their third exhibition, so they are a little further along organizationally. They did a good job of pressing us and challenging us to pass and stay composed. At times we were okay. The second period we were good, but the first and third periods we were not good enough to sustain.”
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

247Sports

