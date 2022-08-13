ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval, IL

2022 08/14 – Jimmie D. Martin

2022 08/14 – Jimmie D. Martin

Jimmie D. Martin, age 93 of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
SALEM, IL
2022 08/12 – Retus Basil Gentry

2022 08/12 – Retus Basil Gentry

Retus Basil Gentry, age 95 of Kinmundy, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Retus was born on January 27, 1927, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Retus and Lora (Wilkinson) Gentry. He married Ellen (Stallons) Gentry on October 15, 1991, in Elizabethtown, IL and she survives in Kinmundy.
KINMUNDY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/13 – Janet Anderson Mullins

Janet Anderson Mullins, age 64, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. There will be no funeral or burial service. Janet had spent most of her career in the hospitality industry and loved being around people. She enjoyed...
TULSA, OK
2022 08/28 – Gary L. Rice

2022 08/28 – Gary L. Rice

Gary L. Rice, age 56, of Central City, IL, passed to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 7th. He passed peacefully in his sleep, after battling aggressive cancer, in his home with his loving wife Sandy by his side. Gary L. Rice was born May 9th, 1966 son of James...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

BJC working hard to fight Sudden Unexpected Infant Death

ST. LOUIS – The statistics are startling. Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is the number one cause of death in babies aged 29 days to one-year-old. BJC hospitals that care for newborns are working hard to change those stats. Dr. Bryanne Colvin is a Washington University neonatologist at St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Three charged with drug felonies

Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022

Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMZU

Fisherman recovered from lake identified

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Police: Man died in Evansville shooting

Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
EVANSVILLE, IL
wlds.com

RECC Seeking Tips On Theft

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
AUBURN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022

A 34-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property. Bailey Lyday of East Boone allegedly struck another woman in a disagreement at the Huck’s store. She reportedly had been trespassed from the store earlier, resulting in the criminal trespass arrest. Police say the alleged victim did not require hospitalization. Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building

It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

