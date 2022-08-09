ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
NPR

Conspiracy theories are emerging after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago

Social media platforms lit up with right-wing speculation, militant rhetoric and political fundraising after former President Donald Trump announced that his Mar-a-Lago home had been searched by the FBI. NPR reporter Lisa Hagen has been watching right-wing media and message boards and she joins us now. Hey, Lisa. LISA HAGEN,...
POTUS
NPR

Attorney General Garland has moved to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland has broken his silence about the unprecedented search of former President Trump's property in Florida this week. In careful public remarks, Garland said he personally signed off on the warrant application, and he has asked a court to unseal the warrant so the public can see it.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Making sense of Trump's current legal troubles

You could be forgiven this week for wondering if you have wandered into a time warp. By which I mean, pick up a newspaper, turn on cable news - once again, it seems every headline is about Donald Trump. There's the hullabaloo over the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. That was Monday. In a totally separate development, the former president was supposed to testify under oath today, facing questions from the New York attorney general. He took the Fifth and declined to answer. And that barely scratches the surface of all the legal headaches that Trump is facing.
POTUS
NPR

Former DOJ prosecutor on what could happen if Trump's warrants are unsealed

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department prosecutor, about the motion to unseal the search warrant for Donald Trump's Florida home. Ever since former President Trump announced that his home in Florida had been searched by FBI agents on Monday, his supporters and detractors alike have had one question. Why? Today Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that public interest. He said that the Justice Department has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the warrant for that search as well as a property receipt of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. Garland also said that he personally approved the search earlier this week, and he defended the work of the FBI and the Justice Department from charges of partisan bias.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The Justice Department#The National Archives#American University#The White House#The Department Of Justice
NPR

The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending

The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in what it says will be a quick and orderly way. A long federal court battle ended Monday when a judge lifted his injunction. The Trump-era policy required thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their court hearings in the U.S. So what does this mean for migrants on the southern border and for future immigration policies? Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is the policy director of the American Immigration Council. Aaron, what can asylum-seekers expect in the short term?
IMMIGRATION
NPR

Trump says he won't oppose the release of documents tied to the Mar-a-Lago search

After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
POTUS
NPR

Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars

Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House panel could result in fines or jail time. That's raised a question of whether the ex-Trump adviser would podcast from prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NPR

Justice Department asks a federal court to unseal warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump says he will not oppose the release of documents related to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. Attorney General Merrick Garland yesterday said the Justice Department had asked a federal court in Florida to unseal them. But he also noted that the former president could have made them public at any time.
POTUS
NPR

Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud

Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer on Friday will ask a New York state judge to dismiss a sweeping criminal indictment filed against them last year. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump's company and his longtime chief financial officer are in criminal court in...
POTUS
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey, there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. It is 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. I'm Ashley Lopez. I cover politics. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: I'm Carrie Johnson. I cover the Justice Department. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: And I'm...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy