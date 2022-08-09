ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
NPR

Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners

Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song without disclosing they were paid to play that song? I mean, that's been illegal for decades now. And newsrooms, likewise, as a practice, do not receive money from sources. So what about podcasts? How far does pay to play go in the current podcast industry? Well, it turns out there is a growing trend where some podcasts are getting paid by people who want to be guests on their shows.
TV's favorite foul-mouth kids are celebrating an anniversary

PRIMUS: (Singing) I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time. MARTINEZ: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny have been entertaining and offending for 25 years. "South Park" premiered in 1997, but the characters first came to life five years earlier in a student film. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
"A League Of Their Own" gets new life tomorrow as a limited Amazon Prime Video series that reinvents the 1992 film. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says the series scores big by exploring subjects that the original film didn't approach 30 years ago.

ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: The first thing to understand about Prime Video's "A League Of Their Own" is that the characters aren't directly lifted from Penny Marshall's nostalgia-drenched film. The story is still focused on a talented catcher who winds up playing in the all-female pro baseball league created during World War II. That's when many male players were drafted into the military. But unlike Geena Davis' character from the movie, who reluctantly joins the league, Abbi Jacobson's superstar catcher Carson Shaw is desperate to join up. She jumps onto a moving train headed for Chicago to make the tryouts.
