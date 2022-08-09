Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
NPR
Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners
Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song without disclosing they were paid to play that song? I mean, that's been illegal for decades now. And newsrooms, likewise, as a practice, do not receive money from sources. So what about podcasts? How far does pay to play go in the current podcast industry? Well, it turns out there is a growing trend where some podcasts are getting paid by people who want to be guests on their shows.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
TV's favorite foul-mouth kids are celebrating an anniversary
PRIMUS: (Singing) I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time. MARTINEZ: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny have been entertaining and offending for 25 years. "South Park" premiered in 1997, but the characters first came to life five years earlier in a student film. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
NPR
"A League Of Their Own" gets new life tomorrow as a limited Amazon Prime Video series that reinvents the 1992 film. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says the series scores big by exploring subjects that the original film didn't approach 30 years ago.
ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: The first thing to understand about Prime Video's "A League Of Their Own" is that the characters aren't directly lifted from Penny Marshall's nostalgia-drenched film. The story is still focused on a talented catcher who winds up playing in the all-female pro baseball league created during World War II. That's when many male players were drafted into the military. But unlike Geena Davis' character from the movie, who reluctantly joins the league, Abbi Jacobson's superstar catcher Carson Shaw is desperate to join up. She jumps onto a moving train headed for Chicago to make the tryouts.
NPR
'A League of Their Own' gets new life as a limited Amazon Prime Video series
The series uses the 1992 film about a World War II-era, female baseball team as a loose template, but it leans into subjects the movie never explored, including gay and non-white players. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. "A League Of Their Own" gets new life tomorrow as a limited Amazon Prime Video...
NPR
Ridley turns a horrific true story involving Hurricane Katrina into a scripted drama
How 45 patients died in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina is the true story that inspired the Apple TV+ series "Five Days At Memorial." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans spoke with the executive producer about why this story still resonates. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: When John Ridley was first...
Comments / 0