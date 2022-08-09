Read full article on original website
Ne Wa
1d ago
CBS is the most political and racist of the 3, and none are considered 'news".
Reply
6
Robert Kretschmar
1d ago
CBS is full of losers on morning and evening national news networks.
Reply
6
Related
AdWeek
Week of July 25 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Marks Another Week at No. 1, Increases Margin of Victory
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. All three network evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen. ABC World News Tonight with...
tvinsider.com
And Then There Were Three: The Decline of Soap Operas on Broadcast TV
In these Days of Our Lives, daytime dramas just don’t grip broadcast TV executives like they used to. Last week, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming announced that the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives would be moving to Peacock after nearly 57 years on NBC. That shift, scheduled for...
AdWeek
Alex Wagner’s New MSNBC Show Will Be Titled Alex Wagner Tonight
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. MSNBC has an update concerning Alex Wagner’s new MSNBC program. The new primetime offering will be titled Alex Wagner Tonight, and will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, airing Tuesday-Friday.
AdWeek
Here Are Top-Rated Cable News Shows for July ’22
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News’ The Five marked yet another month at No. 1 in average total viewers, averaging 3.21 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during the month of July 2022. That’s now seven out of the past eight months that the panel news-talk program has averaged more viewers than any other cable news show; a remarkable achievement for a non-primetime programming. The Five also averaged the second-largest A25-54 audience on cable news (410,000), according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC is moving 'Days of Our Lives' to streaming and replacing it with a daily newscast
The daytime soap that has aired on NBC since 1965 is moving to network parent Comcast's streaming platform Peacock on Sept. 12.
Anderson Cooper & Don Lemon Are No Longer Considered 'It Boys' At CNN: Headaches For Top Stars As Network’s Profits Drop Below $1 Billion For The First Time Since 2006
CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, is only a few months into his new job and has already managed to upset network stars Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.“Chris (Licht) is the opposite of Jeff Zucker, the man he replaced at CNN. Jeff had everyone’s phone number and would text Anderson (Cooper) and Don Lemon all the time. He loved knowing all the company gossip and would often socialize with his anchors. The new boss couldn’t be more different,” sources tell Radar. “Chris doesn’t want to be friends with Don, Anderson, or anyone else. He wants to be their boss. Which apparently...
Popculture
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
‘Good Morning America’ Viewers Urge Show to Fire Host: Here’s Who They Want as Replacement
Since 2018, Whit Johnson has served as co-anchor of the weekend editions of Good Morning America. Three years later, the journalist added another role to his resume when ABC introduced him as the newest Saturday anchor of ABC World News Tonight. Recently, however, he’s abandoned his post on GMA to fill in for David Muir on World News Tonight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GMA announces major staff change with new ABC News weather producer paying tribute to fan favorite Ginger Zee
GINGER Zee was praised by meteorologist Dan Amarante as GMA announced a significant staff change this week. Dan revealed on Facebook that he had accepted a job with the ABC News team as a weather producer after Ginger guest co-hosted on ABC's "The View." "They have an awesome team of...
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision
Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings would...
Comments / 9