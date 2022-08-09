Read full article on original website
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Pete Carroll running 50 yards in his white dad shoes will probably be the most impressive thing about the Seahawks this year
Pete Carroll has gotten this far as an NFL head coach because he earns the respect of his players. He relates to them. He bonds with them. He even plays extremely elaborate practical jokes on them. There seems to be nothing the man won’t do to win over his Seahawks players as he tries to coach a winner.
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
'Predator': Goodell Overstepping Bounds of Decency with Deshaun Watson Label?
Just because Goodell has the power to essentially decree that the former Houston Texas quarterback is a predator does not mean he should do so.
Browns mulling Jimmy Garoppolo trade if Deshaun Watson suspension increases
The Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for the NFL’s final decision regarding the suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently suspended for six games, but there’s a chance that his punishment could be increased to a full year after Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. If Watson does get suspended for the full season, the Browns are reportedly mulling a big trade to fill his void. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for 49ers’ outcast Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson ends up serving a one-year suspension.
Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Willing to Accept Settlement With NFL
Watson is willing to accept a lesser punishment to avoid a full season suspension
Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
Browns reveal Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb’s statuses for preseason opener, Deshaun Watson’s debut
The Cleveland Browns will play their NFL preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. The main storyline will be Deshaun Watson making his Browns debut. The controversial QB is facing a 6-game suspension which is currently being appealed. However, that suspension only pertains to the regular season. But a number of other notable names will not be suiting up alongside Watson on Friday. Stars such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are amongst those who aren’t expected to play against Jacksonville.
Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
Jimmy Garoppolo drawing interest from Browns amidst Deshaun Watson appeal
Per league sources, the Cleveland Browns would consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo if the league significantly increases Deshaun Watson's suspension. (Cleveland.com) This rumor completely hinges upon the league and the ruling of Peter C. Harvey on Deshaun Watson's suspension, but it feels like the move that makes the most sense for Cleveland. If this move were to happen, Garoppolo would bring a much safer option as the Browns' signal caller. If the veteran were to be acquired by Cleveland, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and their other offensive weapons would see their fantasy value boost a bit, as Garoppolo is much more reliable than Jacoby Brissett.
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
Reports: Former Husky OL Nick Harris Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Preseason Opener
Reports came out on Saturday that former Husky offensive lineman Nick Harris, who had been the projected starter for the Cleveland Browns at center, suffered a season-ending knee injury during his team's game against Jacksonville last night. The injury happened on Cleveland's second offensive play of the game. Harris was...
Jimmy Garoppolo would bring Browns Super Bowl experience
According to multiple reports, a deal to bring Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns is in the works. The Browns are looking at possibilities to ramp up the quarterback room if Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased. The report broke from Mary Kay of Cleveland.com Thursday. Watson was handed a...
