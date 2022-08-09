ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Busting#Myth#American Football#Cleveland Browns Contract#Browns Gm
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Browns mulling Jimmy Garoppolo trade if Deshaun Watson suspension increases

The Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for the NFL’s final decision regarding the suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently suspended for six games, but there’s a chance that his punishment could be increased to a full year after Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. If Watson does get suspended for the full season, the Browns are reportedly mulling a big trade to fill his void. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for 49ers’ outcast Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson ends up serving a one-year suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns reveal Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb’s statuses for preseason opener, Deshaun Watson’s debut

The Cleveland Browns will play their NFL preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. The main storyline will be Deshaun Watson making his Browns debut. The controversial QB is facing a 6-game suspension which is currently being appealed. However, that suspension only pertains to the regular season. But a number of other notable names will not be suiting up alongside Watson on Friday. Stars such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are amongst those who aren’t expected to play against Jacksonville.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo drawing interest from Browns amidst Deshaun Watson appeal

Per league sources, the Cleveland Browns would consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo if the league significantly increases Deshaun Watson's suspension. (Cleveland.com) This rumor completely hinges upon the league and the ruling of Peter C. Harvey on Deshaun Watson's suspension, but it feels like the move that makes the most sense for Cleveland. If this move were to happen, Garoppolo would bring a much safer option as the Browns' signal caller. If the veteran were to be acquired by Cleveland, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and their other offensive weapons would see their fantasy value boost a bit, as Garoppolo is much more reliable than Jacoby Brissett.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty

In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jimmy Garoppolo would bring Browns Super Bowl experience

According to multiple reports, a deal to bring Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns is in the works. The Browns are looking at possibilities to ramp up the quarterback room if Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased. The report broke from Mary Kay of Cleveland.com Thursday. Watson was handed a...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy