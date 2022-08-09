Per league sources, the Cleveland Browns would consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo if the league significantly increases Deshaun Watson's suspension. (Cleveland.com) This rumor completely hinges upon the league and the ruling of Peter C. Harvey on Deshaun Watson's suspension, but it feels like the move that makes the most sense for Cleveland. If this move were to happen, Garoppolo would bring a much safer option as the Browns' signal caller. If the veteran were to be acquired by Cleveland, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and their other offensive weapons would see their fantasy value boost a bit, as Garoppolo is much more reliable than Jacoby Brissett.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO