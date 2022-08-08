Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
'Team Over Talent': Why Xavier Worthy Holds Himself To Different Standards
Texas receiver Xavier Worthy wasn't satisfied with last season despite his individual success.
Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys
Antonio Brown thinks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Lack of impact
Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens. Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Harris: MRI on tap Saturday
Harris (knee) will undergo an MRI on Saturday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Harris suffered a right knee injury on the second play of Friday's preseason opener in Jacksonville. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not have details following the game and is waiting on the results of the MRI. This will be a significant loss if Harris is forced to miss time. He's logged thousands of practice reps with the first team offense since 2020 and is expected to start at center this season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: May not play Saturday
Wilson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Wilson might get a few more snaps than other top QBs this preseason, considering he and coach Nathaniel Hackett both are new to Denver. Still, it probably won't amount to much more than a few series, and perhaps in the second/third week of the preseason rather than Saturday.
CBS Sports
BJ Emmons: Signs with Texans
Emmons has agreed to a deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After a successful workout with the team, Houston opted to give Emmons a chance to make an impression during training camp. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product spent most of the season on Seattle's practice squad. He then played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL during the offseason. He will now look to make an impression with the Texans.
Daryl Ruiter: (Nick Harris) could potentially be a big loss for the Browns
Garrett Bush on the Barbershop talks with Daryl Ruiter about the Browns pre-season game vs. Jacksonville, Deshaun Watson, and the injury of center Nick Harris.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kellen Mond: Listed as co-backup on depth chart
Mond and Sean Mannion are listed as co-backup quarterbacks behind starter Kirk Cousins in Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason released Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mond and Mannion are in a battle for the backup quarterback role and their play in preseason will...
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant in victory
Valdez (11-4) earned the win Thursday over Texas, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, a walk and a hit batsman. All four hits against Valdez were singles, and he managed to pitch around trouble in the third and seventh innings to hold the Rangers scoreless. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters. The 28-year-old has now thrown a quality start in 19 straight appearances. He's posted a 2.73 ERA and allowed just seven homers in 142 innings this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the White Sox.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Will not return Thursday
Lemieux (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lemieux suffered a toe injury on the Giants' opening drive that will keep him out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. In his absence, offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Josh Rivas should see increased reps at left guard.
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: To miss 1-to-2 weeks
Coach John Harbaugh said Proche wasn't available for Thursday's preseason game against the Titans due to a soft-tissue injury that will sideline the wide receiver 1-to-2 weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "It's not going to be too long," Harbaugh added. If the given timetable surpasses the two-week mark, Proche...
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Rushes for TD in preseason opener
Williams rushed nine times for 61 yards and a touchdown and added one catch on one target for -1 yard in a 23-21 preseason victory versus the Patriots on Thursday. Williams suffered a minor knee injury early in camp but was able to play in the exhibition opener and looked explosive, ripping off separate runs of 17 and 19 yards. He capped a nine-play scoring drive in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run up the middle. Williams is vying for a spot on the 53-man roster as the third-string running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida (undisclosed).
