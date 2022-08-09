Read full article on original website
Tuchel wants another central defender, and also says nice things about Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel refused to talk about transfer rumors in this morning’s press conference, but he did confirm that we are actively looking to bring in one more central defender, and then, under repeated questioning, also proceeded to say some nice things about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The stated intention to acquire...
Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Erling Haaland got on the score sheet, and will be confident of adding to his tally against a newly promoted side in Bournemouth when the Cherries come the Etihad on Saturday lunch time.
Juventus ‘ready to step up pursuit’ of Jorginho, again — report
The idea of Jorginho returning to Italy is never far from the rumor mill’s mind — and Jorginho’s agent has done a good job in ensuring that stays the case — and with a few weeks to go still in the summer transfer window, it looks like we might get another round of such stories.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Arsenal Battle It Out for Yeremy Pino
Several Spanish outlets, including AS and Marca, are reporting that Liverpool FC and Arsenal are both interested in Villareal’s 19-year-old Spanish international Yeremy Pino. The winger, who plays mainly on the right, registered six goals and four assists last season for the Yellow Submarine. He also made his debut...
Thursday August 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Has Raheem Sterling Destroyed His Manchester City Reputation?
Signed from Liverpool under acrimonious circumstances, inconsistent performances for the national side and criticised constantly in the media. Raheem Sterling has rarely been out of the headlines in recent years. However, the support he received from the Manchester City faithful was mostly positive. They saw through what the media were trying to achieve with their relentless, barely veiled attacks on a talented young star, wasting not one opportunity to try and bring the player down.
Report: Manchester United lodged failed bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner
We’re loath to ruin your Friday with another depressing transfer story, but this one might earn a chuckle or two. The Manchester Evening News reported this morning that Manchester United lodged an “11th-hour” bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner, “hours before” he packed his bags for Germany and headed back to RB Leipzig for £25 million.
Match Report: Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City dropped all three points to Arsenal by a score of 4-2 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. A first-half brace by Gabriel Jesus gave the Foxes a mountain to climb at the break. A William Saliba own-goal and a James Maddison strike gave City hope in the second period, but both goals were quickly cancelled by strikes from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli.
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear
It feels like we’ve used the ‘most embarrassing game in United’s history’ line a lot in recent times, but today really did take the biscuit. Manchester United went down 4 [four]-0 to Premier League relegation candidates Brentford on a sunny Saturday afternoon afternoon in south-west London, delivering an utterly disastrous performance that means clouds are gathering above Erik ten Hag just two games into his United tenure.
Everton at Aston Villa: Live Blog & How To Watch | Underway
20’ - The Toffees are struggling at times to get out of their own defensive third. Villa are moving the ball around well but Everton have been disciplined. 16’ - Gordon goes screaming down the right touchline, skirts past Mings but the defender bodies him off the ball, no foul. Lampard is very aggrieved.
August 12th-14th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
Everton at Aston Villa: Starting Lineups | Coady starts, Onana on the bench
The lineups are out and Frank Lampard has not changed much from last weekend, with Mason Holgate and Conor Coady starting in place of the injured Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. Amadou Onana is going to have to wait to make his debut, while Lampard persists with the same front three as last weekend with Anthony Gordon in the middle flanked by Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Everton w/ Toffee TV
With both Aston Villa and Everton coming off of losses during the opening weekend of Premier League action, how are the lads feeling ahead of Saturday’s fixture at Villa Park?. From an Everton point of view, how does Ped see things playing out on Saturday?. Frank Lampard’s managerial capabilities...
Roker Rewind: A Lee Burge masterclass at Sunderland vs QPR
A few days off after a 600-mile round trip to the Stadium of Light for Sunderland versus Charlton and Darren Drysdale, watching 90 minutes of miserable football, staying in the loudest Travelodge in the universe, and anyone would need a break. So, I jumped on a train, met my mate...
Official: Charlton Athletic sign Lucy Watson on loan from Chelsea
Young striker Lucy Watson has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2022-23 season, shortly after joining Chelsea FC Women from Sheffield United. The former Blades player was assigned the no.25 in manager Emma Hayes’ squad upon her arrival last month. This however was clearly not a sign of things to come, at least not when it comes to the short-term as Watson moves back to the Championship to continue earning valuable minutes of play and thus experience under her belt.
Matchday Musings: Carabao leaves Sunderland looking strangely lethargic
Fans might have happy memories of semi-final successes at Hillsborough in 1973, 1992 and of course earlier in 2022, but if you put all that to one side Sunderland’s cup record against Sheffield Wednesday isn’t too clever. The two clubs had met in the League Cup twice before,...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Broadhead signs new contract, Gyokeres & Adams latest, Camara interest
ICYMI: Everton have unveiled this season’s third kit. [RBM]. Check out the latest episode of Everton Unseen. Nottingham Forrest are the latest side chasing one-time Everton target Emmanuel Dennis. [The Athletic]. “I think this is what you get in the window, idiots talking rubbish and there’s absolutely zero truth...
Everton 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
This new, most chaotically scheduled Premier League season is upon us — huzzah! And although we do have the luxury of a full week break in between our first few matches, a large and versatile squad will become incrementally important as games frantically increase in frequency. Chelsea have done and continue doing a decent job of rounding out a squad riddled with holes, and so both the League’s decision to shift to 5 subs (at any 3 instances, which the broadcasters found difficult to sort out on opening day) and Tuchel’s utilisation of this change, accompanied by a deep bench, will be vital in our success this season.
Six Liverpool Players Nominated For 2022 Ballon d’Or Award
The shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award was released yesterday and it includes the names of six Liverpool players. The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award presented by French news magazine France Football since 1956. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all appear on the 30-man shortlist. Sadio Mané is also on the list.
