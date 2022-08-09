Read full article on original website
Report sheds some light on Tom Brady’s unusual leave of absence
Tom Brady will not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the next nine days due to what has been described as a personal matter, and we may now have a better idea of why the seven-time Super Bowl champion is taking time off. Bucs head coach Todd...
NFL could demand 24-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson?
Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Panthers starting quarterback odds: updated odds after Baker Mayfield news
When the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield it was assumed that he would be the starter. The illusion of a quarterback competition was there but with how Mayfield has looked in his career vs. Sam Darnold so far it was pretty obvious. Today, the Panthers play their first preseason game...
Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
Buccaneers' Devin White: 'We're praying for' Tom Brady amid 'personal problems'
For the second time this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been excused from team practices for "personal" reasons. Unlike the last time, Brady's latest absence won't be brief. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller will remain away from...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group
Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson seeking fully guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's $230M deal
With Week 1 of the NFL season just a month away, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still doesn't have a contract agreement with the team beyond the 2022 season. Jackson was always going to get paid a hefty amount, but a shift in the quarterback market may have changed his asking price.
Bill Belichick unhappy with Giants over preseason strategy?
Bill Belichick did not seem particularly happy with how the New York Giants operated during Thursday’s preseason opener. Statistics showed that the Giants blitzed Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on over half his snaps during Thursday’s game, which seemed to prompt New England to dial back their playaction calls. When asked about that, Belichick offered up a quote that certainly hinted at some frustration with the Giants.
Carson Wentz impresses in Commanders preseason debut
New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had drawn criticism during training camp for his lack of accuracy. It’s just a continuation of his struggles over the past couple of seasons. It’s also one of the reasons he was jettisoned from both Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Despite Wentz’s issues, Washington...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener
Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders: Hall of Fame is becoming a 'free for all'
The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced back in February. The inductees included offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young. It's been 11 years since...
Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp
Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
Packers First Preseason Game Full of Highs and Lows
The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 in their first preseason game. While any time a team takes the field, they want to win the result is not what’s important. In the preseason, coaches want to see what their team has and what certain players do in a game situation. The Packers first preseason game was full of highs and lows.
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed
Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Aidan Hutchinson makes immediate impact in Lions debut
The Detroit Lions took local kid Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to help fortify their previously struggling defense under head coach Dan Campbell. Hutchinson’s selection was in no way a surprise. He was an All-American performer for the Michigan Wolverines and was considered one of the better edge pass-rush prospects in years leading up to the annual event.
