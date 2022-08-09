Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
blockclubchicago.org
Bill Conway, Former Cook County State’s Attorney Candidate, Launches Bid For Alderman Of A New Downtown Ward
WEST LOOP — Bill Conway, a Navy veteran and former prosecutor, is vying to be alderman of Chicago’s newly formed 34th Ward. The Downtown ward will encompass parts of the Loop, West Loop, Greektown and Fulton River District, with its first alderperson elected in February during the municipal elections.
Mayor Lightfoot backs Governor Pritzker in his re-election bid, blasts challenger Darren Bailey
During a joint appearance on Chicago’s South Side Monday, Mayor Lightfoot wholeheartedly endorsed Governor Pritzker in his re-election bid, even though the governor still hasn’t announced his choice in Chicago’s mayoral race.
Real News Network
Chicago teachers suspect Mayor Lightfoot tried to fire them for opposing a new scrapyard
Two weeks ago, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
citybureau.org
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained
Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
walls102.com
Former Chicago Police Commander appointed Streator Chief of Police
STREATOR – Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator’s new Police Chief, effective September 1. He replaces former Police Chief Robert Turner, who retired from the Streator Police Department on June 26. According to a media release from the City of Streator, in addition...
Applications to permanently receive mail-in ballots now available for Illinois voters
Voting by mail isn’t new, of course, but Wednesday marked the first day Illinois residents could choose to receive mail-in ballots permanently. As of today, any Illinois voter can request to vote by mail in all subsequent elections in their county.
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no officers injured
Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.
What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names
CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
Another Chicago officer — represented by city’s former top lawyer — alleges retaliation by CPD supervisors
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and two CPD supervisors, alleging he was subjected to years of retaliation because he refused to look the other way on traffic violations committed by a friend of his boss. What’s more: the attorney representing the officer is Mark […]
blockclubchicago.org
A Woman Is Suing A West Side Hospital, Saying It Partially Sterilized Her Without Consent
NORTH LAWNDALE — A woman has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a West Side hospital, saying doctors conducted a sterilization procedure on her without her consent last year. Lourdes Maldonado filed the lawsuit in June against Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale in Cook County Circuit Court. Doctors...
stnonline.com
Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver
Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
