Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
Chicago teachers suspect Mayor Lightfoot tried to fire them for opposing a new scrapyard

Two weeks ago, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
Former Chicago Police Commander appointed Streator Chief of Police

STREATOR – Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator’s new Police Chief, effective September 1. He replaces former Police Chief Robert Turner, who retired from the Streator Police Department on June 26. According to a media release from the City of Streator, in addition...
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names

CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver

Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
