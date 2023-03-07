Open in App
Hilary Duff Loves This Brightening Toner & Reviewers Say It 'Leaves Skin Glowing'

By Olivia Harvey,

4 days ago
You don’t have to look at her long to know that Hilary Duff knows a thing or two about skincare — she literally glows in every picture and video she appears in. In a recent post to her Instagram story, Duff shows off her skincare “hoard,” and she has a ton of products from REN Clean Skincare , including the brand’s bestselling toner.

Helen Mirren's Favorite Eco-Friendly Shoes Come in So Many Colors That Are Perfect for Spring

REN’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic is a “skin-resurfacing” facial toner that exfoliates , brightens, tightens, and hydrates skin for a smoother and more even complexion. And even though it packs a punch with the results, the formula is still gentle enough to use on a daily basis.

It exfoliates with yeast-derived lactic acid, reduces pore size by way of salicin (BHA) from willow bark extract, and evens out skin tone and quiets redness with azelaic acid precursors derived from olives. Plus, Ready Steady Glow toner is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in 100% recycled packaging.

Image: Hilary Duff/@hilaryduff

REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

Image: REN

AHA Tonic

Price: $39.00

Buy Now

Duff is just one of many who swear by the Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic . One five-star reviewer said, “I’ve used morning and night for a little over a week and my skin is absolutely glowing!! Zero irritation and the smell is super mild.”

And another wrote, “This product is now an essential part of my daily day and night skincare routine … my skin now looks flawless and has a natural glow every day. I’ve since changed the other products in my 5 steps to REN and it’s made a noticeab le impact.”

It’s even gentle enough to use on skin conditions like rosacea, according to one reviewer. “I can’t say enough things about the Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic. I have rosacea and this has worked great for me,” they wrote. “No irritation and my skin looks smoother and healthier.”

Once you try the REN Ready Steady Glow toner , you may just end up with a REN skincare hoard just like Hilary Duff.

