westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 11th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. And if you...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT expects to announce reopening date Thursday
(One of the worker access points on the westbound side) We’re just back from a visit to the 29-months-closed West Seattle Bridge as repair work gets closer to completion. One headline from our conversations there with reps from SDOT and contractor Kraemer North America: If all goes well, SDOT expects to announce the bridge reopening date this Thursday (August 11th). As bridge project director Heather Marx had reiterated to us just last week – and she repeated it today – they remain on target to reopen “the week of September 12th,” and they had long said they’d provide a specific date with 30 days’ notice. But there’s a lot still to be done, and especially in light of concrete drivers’ recent contract vote, Marx says they will remain nervous until the last concrete pour – and several more remain. We’re working on a full report for tonight with everything we saw and heard on the bridge, but one notable part of the work that was happening today – they’re putting an extra overlay on the “Nucor curve” of the bridge’s westernmost stretch, microsilica – topped by grooving – to try to reduce that stretch’s conducivity to crashes in wet weather. Current work also involves signage – some new ones are already in view, and they’re not exact replicas of the old ones. More later.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
Today’s forecast starts off partly sunny but moves on to a chance of showers, and a high around 70. (9:49 AM: Thunder and lightning right now – but the radar suggests it won’t last too long.) FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: See what’s happening as repairs near completion
(Photos on the bridge deck by WSB’s Patrick Sand) When the West Seattle Bridge reopens, you’ll notice some changes. That’s part of what we talked about with project leaders from SDOT, repair contractor Kraemer North America, and repair designers/consultants WSP during a visit to the the bridge today.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: PCC/Luna building declared safe after Seattle Fire hazmat response for CO2 problem
4:29 PM: A Seattle Fire “hazmat response” is arriving at the Admiral building shared by PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) and the Luna Apartments. Firefighters have told dispatch they’re evacuating the building. SFD says they’re investigating “reports of a hazardous-materials spill.” Updates to come.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: The plan for SW Andover, post-sweep/eco-blocks
We reported Monday on the removal of dozens of eco-blocks that had been placed along SW Andover and 28th SW after the city swept the longrunning RV encampment there in June. This afternoon, we finally have the full SDOT explanation of what happened and what’s planned for the area:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 13 notes!
(Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, photographed in Lincoln Park by Tom Trulin) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (Alki SW/61st SW). DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting...
westseattleblog.com
NEW FERRY: What you’ll see off West Seattle starting tomorrow
Joining Washington State Ferries, the King County Water Taxi, and Kitsap Transit Fast Ferries on the waters of central Puget Sound tomorrow, the city of Des Moines will be testing a foot ferry. (Photo from City of Des Moines website) Wednesday (August 10) will be the first day for a...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Sunset glows as mini-heat wave ends
Just as the mini-heat wave was officially ending with the expiration of the weather alert, the sky filled with sunset colors. Thanks for the photos – the one above, overlooking Luna/Anchor Park, is from Jan Pendergrass, while the next one is from James Bratsanos. Today’s official area high was...
westseattleblog.com
NIGHTLIFE: ‘Adult spelling bee’ coming to North Delridge’s S-k-y-l-a-r-k
If you follow the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and/or the daily preview lists we compile from it, you know West Seattle nightlife brings many chances to play games in West Seattle – trivia, bingo, Scrabble, more. Now, get ready for a different kind of contest – an adult spelling bee! It’s on the way to The Skylark in North Delridge next month – here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: 16th/Kenyon – August 9, 2022 8:44 pm
I had found this little one wandering around with their sibling near Kenyon and 15th-16th in West Seattle. While I was unable to catch their sibling, a Good Samaritan and I were able to make sure this one is safe. We weren’t able to find the owner using the microchip...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: SW Andover eco-blocks removed as new phase of cleanup begins
12:20 PM: Thanks for the tip. Dozens of “eco-blocks” placed in the aftermath of the SW Andover/26th/28th RV encampment sweep almost two months ago are gone, and city crews are back in the area today. They told our photographer that they’re there to remove some of the soil as the next phase of the cleanup.
westseattleblog.com
SEATTLE POLICE STAFFING: ‘Unprecedented separation numbers’ continue, though Southwest Precinct rebounds
Tomorrow at 9:30 am, the City Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee, chaired by West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold, gets its quarterly report on Seattle Police staffing. “Unprecedented separation numbers have continued into 2022,” the presentation prepared for the meeting notes. Through the first half of the year, SPD had lost 109 more officers, and hired 30. The number of departures is close to the 125 originally projected for the entire year.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Black lab – August 9, 2022 5:20 pm
We found this Black Lab. It has a purple collar with a tag. The tag is old and scratched up. There is a house number of 4111 on it. And an area code starting with a 6. We found him on the corner of 26th Ave SW and SW Nevada Street. This is near Delridge Skatepark. The photos are attached.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Comcast/Xfinity outage in Arbor Heights
11:53 AM: We’ve heard from multiple people mentioning a Comcast/Xfinity outage in Arbor Heights. Not weather-related – this started before the thunder/lightning/downpour moved through. One person says the Comcast website shows up to 500 customers affected. We’re checking with the company. 1:23 PM: This doesn’t explain the...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: 10-year-old Nathan’s bowling challenge for you, to help fight hunger and homelessness
10-year-old Nathan Tavel spent an hour this afternoon at West Seattle Bowl, knocking down pins as fast as he could – he was a young man on a mission: The start of a month-long fundraising challenge to help the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work knocking down hunger and homelessness. Just take a look at a moment of the pace he kept up for an hour:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two gunfire incidents; another business burglary
ROAD-RAGE GUNFIRE: From the SPD weekend summaries – this was reported just after 11 pm Saturday, when the victims showed up at the Southwest Precinct “to report a road rage incident in which their vehicle was shot.” They said a black Mercedes “occupied by a male and female” (no other descriptive information in the summary) had tailgated them northbound on Delridge until a red light at SW Henderson, when the Mercedes pulled up alongside them in the left-turn lane. The summary continues, “The victim exchanged words with the driver of the suspect vehicle, who drew a gun and shot once at the victim vehicle,” then headed westbound on SW Henderson. No injuries reported.
