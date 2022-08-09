Read full article on original website
sprintcarandmidget.com
Sides Motorsports Preps For Two-Car Run At Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 9, 2022) – The 61st annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is on tap for Sides Motorsports, which will feature a two-car team this week. Robbie Price competes on Wednesday during the opening preliminary night and Tim Kaeding will be part of...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Larson Goes Back To Back For $21,000
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Another August, another Kyle Larson victory in the state of Iowa. For the second year in a row, the Elk Grove, Calif., native claimed Southern Iowa Speedway‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge and earned a $21,000 payday for his efforts. With the victory, Larson joined...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Schuchart Eyes Elusive Knoxville Nationals Crown
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Logan Schuchart has come oh so close to claiming one of sprint car racing‘s crown jewel events and this year‘s 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals presents a prime opportunity for him to finish the job. Since 2019, Schuchart has posted runner-up results in...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Knoxville Notes: Contenders Tune Up In Cappy Classic
KNOXVILLLE, Iowa — Sixty-nine cars and drivers signed in for Sunday night‘s 11th annual Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway, which is traditionally the last chance for competitors to get laps at the legendary half-mile track before the Nationals begin on Wednesday night. While many of the drivers considered...
